Peacemaker: A Journey in Policing Philosophy

Disclaimer: Don’t be off-put by the flavor of what you read at the beginning of this dialogue. Walk with me through times of ignorance – times of growth and development of early law enforcement days. Follow me through the changing times as we progress toward Community Policing, law enforcement, and the cultural changes brought about.
When my law enforcement career started in the mid-1960s, one’s performance was based on the number of citations one wrote. When I reported to my first assignment, I advised I was by a senior officer that if I wanted to keep the sergeant happy, I had better write plenty of tickets. I remember on another occasion that officers had to write at least 1.1 tickets a day for satisfactory evaluation. In the early days, we wrote tickets. I remember my years on the Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad, the officer who had written the most tickets was rewarded with a gold pen from the supervisor. With those philosophies, many citizens were issued citations to keep the sergeants happy.
In those days, we qualified with our Smith and Wesson 38 caliber “specials.” There was no additional training, or certifications, for any other weapons that we chose to carry. Our trousers were fitted with a pocket for blackjacks and slapjacks. Some carried Iron Claws, which would bring someone down in a flash. That device had a handle, a ratchet-type arm, with two claws on the end – it could also break a wrist in a minute. Some officers even carried a small mace (hand-type medieval battle weapon). There was no limit or restrictions regarding other personal weapons that were taken. In addition to our service revolver, we were issued Night Sticks. Giving disorderly persons a “hickory stick shampoo” was common.
Over time, however, the carrying of any weapon (other than our service revolver, nightstick, and shotgun, a Remington 870 kept in the police car) was unauthorized, therefore prohibited. Regular certifications were required for these authorized weapons.
In those days, we were enforcers of the law, working traffic accidents, and taking complaints from citizens for follow-up, but nothing more. That was the culture and expectations from the community.
Our pay was not great, but it was a living. Most of us worked part-time jobs to supplement our income. The criminal activity was the same; however, no empathy was expected.
Such an example occurred one night while working the midnight shift. A troubled man was on the roof of a building, threatening to end his life by jumping off. The midnight duty captain arrived on the scene. He yelled at the man, “Go ahead and jump off, you dumb SOB, we have other things to do.”
The man jumped off, and that was it. We went back to work, performing our assigned duties. (True story of similar others that I still remember well.)
During the mid-late 1970s, the role of our profession started to change for the better. Officers in Washington, DC and Prince Georges County, Maryland, were notorious for getting into trouble and making the local newspapers. They were not known for being “friends” of the community and were not supported.
Our chief initiated Citizen Advisory Councils (CAC). We had seven police districts under the command of a captain. Each section had a CAC, which were civic leaders in the neighborhood. They appointed the president of their group. They met monthly with the captain, along with a duty supervisor, if available.
The purpose of these groups was to share information and allowing them to discuss concerns. Many went on a ride-along with our officers. The seven presidents of these groups also met monthly with the chief of police. These groups were entirely behind our department.
As they were politically powerful, our department grew technologically, increased benefits and salary for our officers, and grew. That was a start in changing the philosophy of our department by becoming more community-oriented.
The position of Crime Prevention Officer was created, with one assigned to each district station. Their mission was to train in various types of citizen safety.
One example was inspecting homes for multiple safety concerns and making recommendations. Recognized they were as home safety inspections which led to community watch programs. Our Crime Prevention Officers were essential to our growth.
We were becoming more sensitive to our interactions with the community. Some officers always seemed to get into fights, while others never did, while accomplishing the same enforcement actions.
Fighting and “hickory stick shampoos” that were accepted norms were about to change. During the early 1980s, a college professor conducted a study as to why this occurred. Verbal Judo is a verbalization system designed by Dr. George Thompson, an English-professor-turned-police-officer, after years of experience and observation of police interaction styles.
Verbal Judo focuses on communications and respect. It was effective in reducing fights and became a required course for our officers.
Significant changes in police philosophies’ journey had taken place, but the most noteworthy change was yet to come. That was the philosophy of community policing. The most difficult challenge was older officers accepting the shift from what they were accustomed.
There is a saying, “If you always do, what you have always done, you will always get what you always got.” Change is not a 4-letter word, but it is difficult for many, including changing community policing from writing tickets, locking people up, and taking reports. The days of evaluations based on the number of tickets written and arrests made were over, out of the old-timers’ comfort zone.
Some communities are under siege by criminals. Citizens live in fear and do not feel safe. Before programs such as community policing in partnership with citizens in the community can occur, the district must be liberated from criminal control and fear.
The police provide the resources necessary to liberate these communities, with no enforcement. There are no warnings, just arrests for any violations. Once the communities are released, community policing, partnering with the community can begin.
Within the seven police districts in Fairfax County were patrol areas. Officers were assigned to the regions to respond to calls for service. Nothing more was expected other than their availability for such.
The requirements of community policing mandated a different approach. Officers were assigned permanently to their areas. They were required to get out of their cars and interact with the citizens, get to know them, establish relationships, and be problem solvers as appropriate.
An example of problem-solving would be on occasions when an officer would respond to a call for service (requiring another agency’s involvement). Instead of the officer advising the citizen to make the call, the officer would do so on their behalf, providing any investigative information required.
It was essential to understand that the police officer may be the closest respectable person that some may know in their lives. That would be especially true in some socioeconomic lives. The officer would find themselves as a confidant, and one sought out for advice. As officers got to know the people better, information on who was committing crimes may be provided.
Any investigator would acknowledge the importance of informants. All of this, broken down, would be a clear communication line between the officer and members of the community.
Active Community Watch programs would be a must and would enhance the communications process. Also, the role of active Police Chaplains was introduced. The main goal of community policing is to make communities safer, reduce crime, and call for service through communications with law enforcement.
The most incredible testimony that I can offer regarding Community Policing’s success came in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. A short time after that, a task force was formed that included Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies.
The purpose was to determine exactly who may be living in our midst that may be members of this culture that had attacked us. The local police were tasked with conducting surveillance on suspicious homes and businesses in their jurisdictions.
We could not infringe on personal rights, but we could watch and stake out questionable locations and document times, persons, descriptions, activities, record license plate numbers, etc. This information was then forwarded to the Federal Agents who compiled and reviewed it in conjunction with other intelligence known to them.
Most of the surrounding jurisdictions were involved in Community Policing, and much of the information provided them was the results of Community Policing involvement.
A partnership between the community and law enforcement is necessary to assure the safety of our communities.
The journey from writing tickets to community policing was a long one but oh, so rewarding!