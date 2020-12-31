Peacemaker: Beltway Snipers

During three weeks in October 2002, a chain of horrific murders took place, not only in Fairfax County, but throughout Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, and other areas of the country.
The victims were innocent people who were on the street engaged in different activities and gunned down; they were men, women, and children. Of the thirteen people shot, only three survived.
Three other murders were committed in Louisiana and Alabama. Before being apprehended, these cold-blooded, murderous criminals created a reign of terror and fear in everyone as innocent people were murdered or wounded as they went about living their everyday lives.
People were even afraid to stop at gas stations for gas! Traveling together, my wife and I would stop to fill our tank with gas, exit our vehicle together and stand as one, keeping constant surveillance of the area surrounding our location, as far as the eye could see.
These horrific slayings were committed by the “Beltway Snipers,” later identified as John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo. A Bushmaster .223-caliber rifle, holographic sight, and bipod were used in the shootings. The shootings took place from a blue 1990 Chevrolet sedan.
The vehicle’s passenger seat was removed, and a small hole was made through the car’s trunk. From there, one of them could lie in a prone position on the passenger side of the vehicle, aim the rifle through the hole in the trunk and shoot their victims.
At the time of their apprehension, Malvo was a juvenile. He was incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center while awaiting trial. Due to his age, Malvo was kept separate from the other inmates housed in the 1000 population county jail.
Throughout his incarceration there, he required miscellaneous sick call attention, as did the other inmates. My wife Patricia, a Registered Nurse, was employed as a “Sick Call Nurse” at the jail during this time.
To assure continuity of care, she was assigned explicitly to Malvo regarding his medical issues. She learned it was that he had no medical problems but just wanted attention.
According to his confession, Malvo stated that they planned to kill 6 per day “to terrorize the nation.” Drawings and sketches made by Malvo describe the murders as part of a “jihad,” Arabic for “struggle in the way of God.”
Muhammad admitted that he admired Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda. He supposedly indoctrinated Malvo likewise. Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed on November 10, 2009.
Due to his age, Malvo was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He can continue to spread his beliefs in prison and convert other inmates to his evil views over his lifetime should he chose to do so.
Because of changes in Virginia’s state laws, Lee Boyd Malvo will become eligible for parole consideration in Virginia in 2022. His life sentences in Maryland are not affected.
My blood runs cold as I reflect on the support Malvo received daily from thousands: he received an average of 1000 pieces of fan mail daily. Were these “fans” Muslims, or were they people that had come under Muslim influence and doctrine.
Maybe they reflected the absence of the Christian core values that many Americans were accepting due to political infringements and ACLU lawsuits. I concluded that they were a combination of all of the above.
What does it say to those terrorists who live among us that enjoy and are protected by our freedoms? What does this state of the government’s failures allowing this to happen and the constant destructive attacks on our country’s heritage by the ACLU?
When I moved here to North Carolina in 2003, it was suspected that there were at least fifty al-Qaeda Cells in the Washington, DC area. How did they get here? As you may surmise, some crossed our unprotected borders through Canada and Mexico; some were already embedded through traditional methods.
Those that came through Mexico came to South America, and all they had to do was blend in with others illegally entering our country. That was 18 years ago. Since then, how many more John Allen Mohammad’s and Lee Boyd Malvo’s live here in America.
On September 11, 2001, I saw this attack confirm my beliefs regarding Muslims going back to 1990 and verified through the 1990s with other incidents, such as Benghazi, that I have not mentioned here. The Beltway Snipers were terror strikes against our nation, but they came from within.
Any politician who is supporting open borders is only opening the doors for more Beltway Snipers or worse. Where is America now as far as internal security and safety? With authority, we must support ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) in their efforts to keep America safe from illegal aliens.
Further, we must not support politicians who put illegals before American citizens and eliminate ICE. We must vote them out.
Teddy Roosevelt had it right over a hundred years ago. It’s worth repeating when in 1907 he said: “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin.
“But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American and nothing but an American … There can be no divided allegiance here.
“Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag… We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language, and we have room for but one sole loyalty, and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
God bless and restore America.