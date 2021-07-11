“Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonor their own bodies between themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshiped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: And likewise, also the men, leaving the natural use of the women, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet.” — Romans 1:24-27 KJV.
What happens when a child is the victim of a molester who is a family member? What emotional pain will the child continue to suffer well into adult years? What feelings of guilt will the parents experience when made aware of their child’s trauma while in their care?
I recall such an occasion when a detective came to my office, wanting to share a severe emotional trauma. I will call him David.
David had been a police officer for 16 years. He was professional, thorough, confident, and excelled in his position. As a detective, David continued with his devotion to his work and was a highly productive detective. There were never any signs of any personal or emotional problems with him.
David, obviously distraught and shaken, went on to share that as a child, living in his parents’ home, he was sexually abused by a family member that had been temporarily staying with them. David had suppressed this trauma and went on to live a productive personal and professional life. He explained the perpetrator had returned to the area. His painful memories were no longer suppressed. By all appearances, David was a devout Christian, and his witness was an example for all around him.
I referred David to our mental health services for evaluation and treatment. The year was around 1987, before the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, better known as HIPAA. However, even at that time, disclosure of treatment or diagnosis was never provided to supervisory personnel unless the (client) officer was a threat and should not be armed. David returned to duty and continued to serve as a great detective.
Excluding David, I witnessed many other examples of innocent children who were victims of pedophiles. They never get over those perverted and tragic experiences. It was incredibly difficult for David: the pedophile was a trusted family member. As with David, the strongest of people carry the guilt and pain of molestation. Also, people close to us can be exempt from suspicion.
Pedophiles are all too often stereotyped as some ugly older man enticing children to come to him, offering candy or favors in exchange for their attention. People ignore the fact that child molesters can be anyone, including family members, clergy, friendly parishioners, neighbors, work associates and others in a position of trust. Many of these pedophiles are respected members of the community. Child molesters come from all walks of life. Those who hide behind a cloak of normality and respectability are the worst offenders of all.
The U.S. Department of Justice developed the following characteristics and behavioral indicators of a pedophile: the incestuous or interfamilial molester is usually an adult male, married, works in a wide range of occupations, and relates well with children. He socializes with few adults unless they are pedophiles. He prefers children in a specific age group, either males or females, but may be bisexual. He may seek employment or volunteer with programs involving children of the age of his preference, pursuing children for sexual purposes. He frequently photographs or accumulates photographs of his victims, either dressed, nude, or in sexually explicit acts. He may collect child erotica and child-adult pornography. He may possess and furnish narcotics to his victims.
Typically, a pedophile is conscious that he has a problem and knows the severity of it. He may go to great lengths to conceal his illegal activity. Often he rationalizes his illicit activities, emphasizing his positive upon the victim, portraying the child as the aggressor.
Pedophiles also “brain train” their victims. They talk about children in the same manner as one would talk about an adult lover or spouse.
Pedophiles often were a child molestation victim. They continually seek out publications and organizations that support their sexual beliefs and practices. They usually correspond with other pedophiles and exchange child pornography. They typically are non-violent and have few problems with the law.
The abuse pedophiles inflict generally is secretive and accomplished through mental duress and threats. The U.S. Department of Justice reports that the most dangerous place for 97% of children who are abused is within their own homes.
From my experience, children carry the shame and guilt of being the innocent victims of pedophiles and molesters forever. David was such an example and needed help. As people deny that they are experiencing heart attacks, they also do not see or accept that a family member may have problems, including being a child molester.
Parents, I urge you to be alert and educate yourselves. Do you know with whom your children are associated? How well do you know family and extended family members living in the home? You must have a clear communicative relationship with your children and others living in your home. Parents must be observant of their children for changes in their personalities and behaviors. Today, in America, deviant sexual behaviors and lifestyles are becoming more and more accepted, along with many other ungodly actions.
President Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of The United States, said: “The Bible is the one supreme source of revelation of the meaning of life. The nature of God and spiritual nature and needs of man. America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify that devotion to the elements of righteousness which are derived from the revelations of the Holy Scripture.” The Holy Bible is the rule and guide of our faith.