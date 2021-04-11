Peacemaker: Law Enforcement History, Agencies and Responsibilities

Titus 3:1 (KJV) “Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work.”
America is a nation of laws. Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of The United States, said: “The fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the Mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah, and Saint Paul. If we don’t have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in rights for anybody except the state.”
To have a civilized society, we must have laws, and we must have law enforcement officers (PEACEMAKERS).
Matthew 5:9 (KJV) “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.”
Before the industrial revolution, policing in America was carried out voluntarily by citizens concerned with maintaining law and order in their communities. This part-time citizen volunteer worked out until the late 1700s and early 1800s.
During this period exploding population growth resulted in more frequent crime and violent civil unrest in cities. It then became apparent that full-time, professional policing, endorsed by the government, became necessary.
Sir Robert Peel, former Prime Minister and Home Secretary of the United Kingdom from 1822 to 1846 became known as the “father of modern policing” In 1829, he established the Metropolitan Police Service in London.
Until now, these police officers are called “Bobbies” in honor of his first name. Peel established three core principles in policing, which are as essential today as two centuries ago.
Policing in Colonial America was carried out by a combination of citizen volunteers and elected sheriffs, and local militias. The first full-time, dedicated city police department in the United States was established in Boston in 1838. When we think about the first law enforcement officers, we think about the sheriffs and marshals in the old west.
When the civil war ended, many young men found that their old way of life had ceased. Many headed west to start over. Those that were able to draw their pistols faster became gunslingers or lawmen, sometimes both. Other than their skills with firearms, outlaws and law officers had one other trait in common, both were willing to risk their lives.
The Attorney General appointed U.S. Marshals; the residents of that county elected sheriffs. The City Council could choose a Marshal. Superior officers often hired deputies, constables, rangers, and peace officers.
The goal of policing is preventing crime, not catching criminals. Effective police departments have low arrest rates because their communities have low crime rates. Police must earn public support to prevent crime. If the community trusts and supports the police, all citizens will share the responsibility of preventing crime as if they were a voluntary police force.
Today, there are many different law enforcement agencies in the United States, each with specific missions to protect and serve their country and communities. Their value to our civilized way of life is a must.
Today in America, these types of Law Enforcement Agencies are as follows:
U.S. Federal Law Enforcement Agencies: There are 65 federal agencies and 27 offices of inspector general. They employ full-time personnel authorized to make arrests and carry firearms. Federal officers’ duties include police response and patrol, criminal investigation and enforcement, inspections, security and protection, court operation, corrections, applicable to appropriate federal laws.
State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies: There are more than 17,000 state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States. They range in size from one to more than 30,000 officers. Many of these are municipal police departments operated by local governments. There are several other types of law enforcement agencies:
Local Police: These agencies include municipal, county, tribal, and regional police that derive authority from the local governing body that created it. The primary purpose is to uphold the laws of the jurisdiction, provide patrol, and investigate crimes.
Small Town Police: They uphold the laws of the jurisdiction, provide patrol, and investigate crimes. They also enforce town ordinances and have a more direct contact and accountability with their governing bodies, businesses, and community members. The response time to calls for service is minimized compared to larger jurisdictions.
State Police/Highway Patrol: State Police often perform duties to include highway patrol and statewide investigations. Some states have only highway patrol with investigative functions covered by a separate entity such as a state bureau of investigation. State police assist local police with investigations and emergencies that extend beyond the local police agency’s resources and jurisdictional boundaries.
Special Jurisdiction Police: Officers for particular jurisdictions provide police services for defined entities or areas within another jurisdiction. These include parks, schools, transportation assets (e.g., airports, subways), hospitals, housing authorities, and government buildings. Particular jurisdiction police are generally full-service departments, offering the same services like local police.
Deputy Sheriffs: Generally, sheriff’s offices are granted authority by the state to enforce state law at the local county level. Deputies commonly run the local jail, serve warrants and court summons, and respond to service calls in areas outside of local police jurisdictions.
COMMISSION on ACCREDITATION for LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES THE GOLD STANDARD IN PUBLIC SAFETY: CALEA is not a law enforcement agency. The Commission offers several prestigious credentialing programs for public safety agencies, including Law Enforcement, Public Safety Communications, and Public Safety Training Academy Accreditation.
International Association of Chiefs of Police: The IACP is an organization serving today’s leaders and developing tomorrow’s leaders through opinions of the authors or contributors. They do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the U.S. Department of Justice.
All law enforcement officers take an oath of office to defend and uphold the Constitution, land laws and protect and serve their communities and agencies. They undergo extensive background investigations.
Some then have to pass psychological examinations or polygraph examinations and complete rigorous and demanding academy requirements. They then have to complete field training. It requires total dedication and commitment to serve as any law enforcement officer, including commitment and support from police officers’ families.
Today, civilized society in America is being compromised and threatened. We have our Constitution and laws of the land. Violent crimes are on the increase, while laws are not being enforced, selectively enforced, while law enforcement is ordered to ‘Stand Down” during riots and other criminal activities.
The allowed violence perpetrated by domestic terrorists and other criminals is only making them bolder in their crimes against law-abiding people. They also gain strength as criminals are made to be heroes, and law enforcement is made criminals. Honest citizens defending their property are under the microscope. Criminals are also aware of the movement to abolish our 2nd Amendment rights and attack our rights to be armed and protect ourselves.
The importance, respect, and purpose for law enforcement are being compromised in other ways. That has resulted in movements to defund, eliminate, or impose such restrictions that the work often required by law enforcement is not safe for them or the public.
There is a trend today to hire unqualified police chiefs, which may be political “puppets.” The working officers are not supported within their departments for political reasons. District/Commonwealth Attorneys are failing to back law enforcement for political reasons, including going on “witch hunts” to prosecute police officers.
There are movements to eliminate Qualified Immunity for police officers. Qualified Immunity is a legal principle that grants government officials are performing functions immunity from civil suits unless the plaintiff shows that the official violated established statutory or constitutional of which a reasonable person would have known. Politics can not be imposed on or obstructing the enforcement of the law. Sadly, many officers are now leaving their careers for these reasons.
Some communities are now ready to eliminate their police and use their funding for other frivolous “bells and whistles” at the expense of public safety. Who suffers, and who will the victims of the increasing number of brazen criminals be? Who do we call for service when our protection is at stake? The members of these communities will suffer. Anything but complete support for our police is insanity.
If I were seeking to relocate or open a business, my first inquiry would be public safety and protection by an active and supported police force before making my decision. Today, many dedicated law enforcement officers leave their careers due to a lack of support and increasing danger to their lives. Will they come home at the end of their shifts? Their families carry these same concerns causing additional stress.
I retired from law enforcement after 40 years, with no regrets. Today, I am glad to be gone. I pray for our PEACEMAKERS who are still willing to carry the badge for my safety.
May God bless and protect you.