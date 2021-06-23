Peacemaker: Marine Patrol Reflections

Fairfax County is 406 square miles. 1.1 million people live there. There are 1600 miles of waterways, including 80 miles of shoreline.
There was no type of law enforcement on the waterways of Fairfax, including this one. Many boaters saw the water as a break from laws onshore and the roadway. They disrespectfully owned the water. A lot of unsafe boating occurred, making the waterways dangerous for responsible boaters. Many irresponsible boaters were intoxicated. Accidents and other boating incidents happened on our channels.
During the mid-1980s, late in my career, a decision was made to create and deploy a police marine patrol unit during the spring/summer months. There would be four officers assigned to the team on a seasonal basis. During the offseason, the officers would return to their regular duties.
Establishing the unit was a responsibility assigned to me. I had never owned a boat nor did not know anything about boating. My full-time assignment was supervisor of criminal investigations, so this was a part-time assignment for me. The confidence in me by my superiors was appreciated, and I looked forward to the challenge.
Four officers were hand-picked for the assignment. They were chosen due to observation of traits that would be required in establishing the unit. These officers were also dedicated and hard-working police officers. In addition, special needs for the future marine patrol unit were identified for the four officers to be responsible for:
One officer would be our lead officer. They would be highly skilled in boating, boating safety, boat engine maintenance, and knowledge of our waterways. This officer would serve as the training officer for the unit. The unit would also provide training to the community as requested.
Another officer would be responsible for the procurement of equipment. In addition, they would contact police marine patrol units in other jurisdictions to recommend boating equipment, uniforms, and different needs required. Further, this officer would contact various vendors for price comparisons.
A different officer would research and prepare task-specific Standard Operating Procedures. Finally, the fourth officer would research as necessary and author specific laws applicable to the incidents happening on our waterways for approval by our lawmakers.
We, as a team, would meet regularly and discuss and agree with the progress of these assignments. We would then move forward with our recommendations for approval and actions by our command staff and chief.
We purchased a small Boston Whaler as our first marine patrol boat. It was basic, with no special equipment.
The unit became operational in late 1987 or early 1988. We made an immediate impact on the first day on patrol while operating in the Occoquan River. A large Cabin Cruiser, driven by an intoxicated boater, ran over a smaller boat killing the occupant. The investigation of this fatality and charges placed brought immediate attention to our Marine Patrol Unit.
The patrol areas included Occoquan/Belmont Bay/Pohick Bay, Little Hunting Creek, Dogue Creek, and Belle Haven. We also patrolled Lake Braddock and Lake Barcroft and engaged in getting to know the owners of boats and the operators of marinas. In addition, we became a source of providing information and training.
Our officers routinely patrolled in teams of two. Two additional alternates were assigned later to the unit.
The Marine Patrol Unit quickly became a valuable asset to the Fairfax County Police Department. With the enforcement of laws, our waterways became safer. Though assigned as the criminal investigations supervisor, I remained the unit's supervisor until my retirement in 1992. So proud was I to have been involved in creating the unit and staying with them for the remainder of my career.
Today, the Fairfax County Police Marine Patrol Unit has continued to expand and is a valuable asset. The unit is the only full-time local law enforcement marine patrol in northern Virginia's waters and operates year-round. They enforce all state and local laws and ordinances on Fairfax County's waters and work collaboratively with all jurisdictions to promote boating and water safety.
Their patrol craft is a 35-foot Marlago, with two 300 horsepower Mercury Verado outboard engines. The craft can travel at a top speed of 65 miles per hour. The unit can also deploy a Carolina Skiff, which can operate in the more shallow waters.
The unit enforces reckless operations, wake violations, equipment violations, vessel registrations, boating while intoxicated, and natural resource violations.
Today's marine patrol unit is highly trained. These officers are Certified Emergency Medical Technicians. They are involved in search and recovery operations, boating accident investigations, maritime incident response, dive team operations, and homeland security support.
As I look back, I remain so proud of the growth and value of the Fairfax County Police Marine Patrol Unit.