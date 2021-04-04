Peacemaker: My Journey as a Police Supervisor

I served 40 years in law enforcement, starting as a Virginia State Trooper. I left there due to much better opportunities, benefits, and pay to work for the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years of service.
The first 14 years of my career were in non-supervisory capacities. I worked in patrol (the backbone of any Police department), assigned to Traffic Division, High School Traffic Safety, then assigned to the Motorcycle Squad. I was then transferred to the Major Crimes Bureau, where I served as a detective for the next four years, affording me a solid background for a supervisory position.
Official titles were Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant with no aspiration to obtain higher ranks. I loved working with and developing officers in an operational capacity.
“Desk Jockey” work was not for me - this is what higher status would have meant. Many in my position felt as I did. I always thought that one should stay where they could serve best, and not for money.
During my non-supervisor years, I answered to many different types of supervisors. I always believed that you could learn something from everyone, either how not to do it or how to do it. I worked for tyrants, that could only rule through fear. I recall one who would stand in the middle of our squad floor, jump up and down and scream and yell.
The best and most successful supervisors were the people-oriented types, who made our mission positive teamwork. They held everyone accountable, but they were fair in all of their dealings with subordinates.
My goal was to get along with and respect others’ opinions was then as it now is; to look at myself in the mirror and respect who I saw. Now, the challenge was to discharge my beliefs as I supervised police officers.
These challenges were to be employed against a group of armed people with huge egos, not suited for this employment, unwilling to submit to supervision, reluctant to adhere to departmental general orders, and many forms of personal problems.
I held a firm belief that my overall personality would help me succeed in being a positive leader. I was asking much from my subordinates. What I willing to do for them in return? To prevent the spouses from being ostracized, I initiated programs exclusively to include them in the police family.
Each quarter, all of the Spouses were invited to the station where coffee and donuts were available. If available, I would request one of my subordinate supervisors to meet with us.
We discussed the goings-on in the department without identifying any particular officers or problems. This program was highly successful and was respected and well received by my officers.
As a CPR and BLS instructor, I conducted classes for the entire department, including spouses. This program, too, was also highly successful and respected. Relationally, the wives saw me as a caring friend, and officer and spouse relationships improved.
Each year in late May, Mount Vernon Hospital (Fairfax County, VA) held an open house. The weather was usually hot and humid. As a volunteer on this day, I dressed as “McGruff, the Crime Fighting Dog.”
Many children, including those of police officers, attended and wanted to talk to “McGruff.” These interactions were always such a pleasure regardless of the discomfort of wearing the heavy, hot costume.
I committed that my officers would never see me moody. Any problems that I may have had were not theirs. I gave my attention to learning the officers and their families. The programs previously mentioned facilitated that.
I would always look for the opportunity to inquire about family well being if I knew of problems. If a subordinate made a personal request, I always tried to find a way to say yes.
I fully believed in holding my officers accountable but accomplished justly. Human beings will make mistakes, but some are wrongfully intentional, and those that are not intentional (they just happened).
Some supervisors told their subordinates that “I will back you as long as you are right, but no other time.”
A good officer did not need support when they were always right; instead, when they made the unintentional mistake, as humans do - this was especially true in police work. A facilitator, not a boss, of job responsibilities, is how I envisioned myself.
Being “yes” people was not a requirement of the officers under my leadership. Their input was valuable. When a subordinate would approach me with a problem, I required a response from them on what they would recommend as a solution.
Likewise, if I disagreed with my commanders, I would do so, but I always had the recommendation to provide.
At my retirement dinner, my commander paid me the highest compliment when he said, “Keith knows how to be a Company Man without being a Yes Man.”
Valuable assets in supervision were the informal peer groups with active listening on my part. Often they were right and took pride in who they were to me. Through their support, a positive impact was made on the other officers.
The officers were encouraged to advise me if they suspected a complaint would be made against them to be prepared for the call. The worst part of my job was terminating a problem officer.
As I learned who they were, I would solicit a complaint for the record. On a majority of occasions, however, people wanted to complain to get the officer in trouble.
When those persons contacted me, I requested that they come in for a notarized statement. I explained that complaints would be thoroughly investigated. I further explained that the officer had a right to file a civil action for frivolous complaints against them. Many would hang up when I advised them of this.
Over the years, I had problem officers assigned to me; also, problem officers requested assignment under my supervision, as I had a reputation of being fair.
I had countless officers and spouses come to me with personal problems throughout my years of service, utilizing me as their sounding board. Every minute was not severe, however. There were many moments of great levity.
On a personal note, during the spring of 1987, one detective had taken Friday off as his daughter was to get married on the following Saturday. He was looking forward to spending that day with her, then the rehearsal that evening.
His wife called me at home early that Friday morning and advised that he had a seizure and was in the hospital; she requested that I met them there for support. Tests revealed he had a large brain tumor.
I spent several nights with him in the hospital to give his family a break. He later passed away. I was so thankful to have been of service to this family.
I was involved in the Fairfax County Marine Patrol Unit’s founding, the Pawnshop Monitoring program, and the Traffic enforcement Section during my career.
As my career came to an end, I was awarded the Fairfax County Government and Fairfax County Police Outstanding Performance Awards. God blessed me with my career, and I hope that I contributed to the success of those around me.
Luke 6:31 (KJV) “And as ye would that men should do to you, do ye also to them likewise.”
Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret)