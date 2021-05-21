Peacemaker:.Reflections on Our Military and My Heroes

Another Memorial Day is approaching, so what better time to sing praises to those who serve or have served. It is not simply a three-day weekend but a day of remembrance of those who died while serving our nation.
To many, Memorial Day represents the beginning of summer with cookouts, parades, and such. It gives me pause to remember and offer prayers of thanksgiving to all those who sacrificed, providing security to our land.
Jesus spoke, as recorded in Matthew 24:6 KJV, regarding signs of the end of this age. He said, “And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye not be troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.” David lamented in his warrior’s Psalm 144:1-2 KJV, “Blessed Be the Lord my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight. My goodness and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and he in whom I trust; who subdueth my people under me.”
My heroes are our military, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS (all first responders), and of course, our health care providers. Our military and law enforcement are currently not as respected and stable as the others mentioned. Many are leaving the police profession as they have no desire to work in the continuing deplorable work environments they face today.
Our military cannot leave at will. They are obligated to complete their enlistments or commitments. They serve to protect us from our enemies abroad. Our military is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice in doing so. They leave their families behind while serving in a foreign country for long periods. Some never come home (deemed missing in action) or choose to stay out of the country.
Their Oaths of Allegiance is as follows:
I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
They must memorize and repeat on command:
THE CODE OF CONDUCT
1. I am an American, fighting in the forces which guard my country and our way of life. I am prepared to give my life in their defense.
2. I will never surrender of my own free will. If in command, I will never surrender the members of my command while they still have the means to resist.
3. If I am captured, I will continue to resist by all means available. I will make every effort to escape and aid others to escape. I will accept neither parole nor special favors from the enemy.
4. If I become a prisoner of war, I will keep faith with my fellow prisoners. I will give no information or take part in any action which might be harmful to my comrades. If I am senior, I will take command. If not, I will obey the lawful orders of those appointed over me and will back them up in every way.
5. When questioned, should I become a prisoner of war, I am required to give name, rank, service number, and date of birth. I will evade answering further questions to the utmost of my ability. I will make no oral or written statements disloyal to my country and its allies or harmful to their cause.
6. I will never forget that I am an American fighting for freedom, responsible for my action, and dedicated to the principles which made my country free. I will trust in my God and in the United States of America.
Over history, these heroes have paid the following sacrifices for our freedom:
Total Casualties, Wounded and Death (All Wars) 2,852,901+
Missing In Action (All Wars) 40,031+
Prisoners of War (All Wars and Catagories) 406,849
Our military personnel have more than earned and deserve the best of benefits, respect, and care that our country can provide. Sadly, this is not the case. Monies and services that they should receive go elsewhere. One prime example is homeless veterans living on the street while illegal immigrants are being housed and provided care. Veterans should receive monies, educational benefits, housing, and any other assistance necessary.
Recently at the disturbances at the capital, our military personnel were forced to stay in a parking garage. Illegal immigrants are staying in nice living quarters and big-box hotels. Sadly, the political pursuits are providing entitlements to others over our veterans. Such poor prioritization is insanity and a slap in the face of our military heroes.
Our armed forces deserve the same treatment as those previously mentioned. Our military was recently assigned to pick up trash and garbage left behind by illegal immigrants entering our country. Such is disgraceful and disrespectful to those serving in our military. As a patriotic American, I feel their pain. All of this is unacceptable.
Professionally, as a police criminal investigator, supervisor, and as federal background investigator, my responsibilities required my presence at four different military installations. They were Fort Belvoir (Army), Quantico (Marine), Camp Lejeune (Marine), Cherry Point (Marine), and the United States Coast Guard Base (Elizabeth City).
Each time I visited and left these installations, I felt that I had been back in the real America I once knew. I was always treated with the utmost respect and courtesy. The atmosphere and appearance of these installations and personnel demonstrated loyalty to our nation. All of this brought back memories of my time in the Navy.
On many occasions in my career, I responded to neighborhoods made up of military personnel. As neighbors, they were close and looked after each other’s interests. They were always ready to assist in any way that they could. By contrast, in civilian neighborhoods, citizens did not know each other than casual waving and speaking.
Professionally, military installations were ever willing to serve in their communities. I was honored to serve as the Fairfax County Police liaison with Fort Belvoir. In this capacity, I responded to specific requests from them. Likewise, they were there for us.
There was an occasion when we had a blizzard, making it impossible for our officers to drive back and forth to work. The Fort Belvoir Military Police came and stayed in our conference room. They used special vehicles to transport police officers to and from work until travel could be made safely. It represented community partnership at its best. On a recent occasion locally, military personnel assisted our EMS by administering COVID 19 vaccinations.
The Fort Belvoir Provost Marshal Office (PMO) requested to be advised on any occasion when any person arrested disgraced the uniform of service by their conduct. There was an occasion when a full colonel was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He was belligerent and disrespectful to everyone present. Four privates were charged earlier for being Drunk In Public. They were waiting to be released. When the colonel was brought into the cellblock, where they were, he screamed at them and scolded them for not coming to attention when he entered. One of the privates responded to him, “You might be a colonel, but right now, you are a $#@% jailbird, just like us.” Upon receiving a call placed to the PMO office, a lieutenant General (3 Stars) arrived, very respectful and polite. He spoke with our magistrate, and the colonel was released. The general marched the colonel out of our station in silence. It reminded me of basic training. The general apologized to all of us for the colonel’s behavior.
There was an occasion that I responded to Quantico to interview a person of interest regarding an investigation that I was conducting. I went to the Naval Criminal Investigation Office and made my request known. My person of interest was marched in by a Marine Second Lieutenant. He requested that I let him know when I had finished. After completing my interview, the lieutenant came back and marched the person of interest out. I was always impressed with military discipline.
Of particular pleasure was going to Camp Lejeune on federal background investigations. Camp Lejeune is 246 square miles, so it took some time to find my way around. On my initial visit (the purpose was for background investigation work for the Department of Defense), not sure of the requirements to enter the base. I was driving my personal vehicle, not a government-issued one. I stopped at the visitor building outside of the main gate off Western Blvd., produced my identification, and enquired if a pass was needed. The sergeant was unsure and referred me to the main gate Military Police (MP) for this information. He advised that he would contact the main entrance and announce that I was en route.
It took 3 minutes to arrive at one of the main gate entrances and was met by a uniformed MP. Again, I asked if a pass was necessary to enter the gate. Before he could answer, a plainclothes MP yelled at him from the adjacent entrance, criticizing the young MP loudly, saying to him, “You idiot! You were told that this man could go anywhere on base that he wished.” Even though I was embarrassed for the young MP, it was impressive that there was still discipline in the world. Upon thanking the young man for his service, my investigation commenced.
On another occasion, I interviewed a sergeant major during his off-work time in a local restaurant in the privacy of a booth. When I entered the establishment, I immediately recognized him even though he was not in uniform. His command presence, posture, all clothing pressed and neat made it evident of his position. He was respectful, straightforward, thorough, and confident with all answers during the interview. When appropriate, all answers were “yes sir” or “no sir.” Upon leaving Camp Lejeune that evening, it was apparent that I had been in the presence of a true American hero in every way. The sergeant-major represented the very best of our military.
There was a time that I interviewed a captain and a first sergeant at the Intelligence Unit at Camp Lejeune. The building had no windows and was well off the main drag. The captain met me, and we went to the interview location on the inside. Several junior enlisted marines were working at their desks. I was surprised to see them somewhat unkempt with shaggy hair. I jokingly ask the captain about this deviation from the always sharp marines on base. He promptly advised that he was an infantry officer and was not used to this. He had only worked there a week. As “intel” folks, they were not required to look the “spit-shined” role as their counterparts. The captain informed me, most seriously, that he would like take them into the field for a week and make marines out of them; this made me chuckle.
Although there are countless other experiences that I could share, my point is this. I love our armed forces, honor their sacrifices and who they are in real life. I trust that all Americans share my feelings. Please, thank them for their service when you encounter them. I salute and thank all who have served. Remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice or never returned.
Deuteronomy 20:1-4 KJV: “When thou goest out to battle against thine enemies, and seest horses, and chariots, and people more than thou, be not afraid of them: for the Lord, thy God is with thee, which brought thee out of the land of Egypt. And it shall be when ye are come into battle, that the priest shall approach and speak unto the people, And shall say unto them, Hear, O Israel, ye approach this day unto battle against your enemies: let not your heart faint, fear not, and do not tremble, neither be ye terrified because of them; For the Lord, your God is he that goeth with you, to fight for you against your enemies, to save you.”
Happy Memorial Day and God bless all of you.