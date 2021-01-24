Peacemaker: Snares

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8 KJV.
The definition of a snare is to entrap somebody by alluring deception; a situation that is both alluring and dangerous.
For God’s human creations, a trap is a device in which Satan is a master; he uses his snares all too well to disrupt or destroy the lives of good and God-fearing people.
An alluring deception presented, Satan offers a subtle temptation; a choice is made, and acted is taken. The consequence of this entrapment satisfied Satan’s goal, and life or lives is negatively impacted or ruined.
Satan's victims are not criminals, nor do they intend any wrongdoing; just good people who get weak at the wrong time.
I recall an occasion whereby I was assigned to investigate the larceny of an automobile, along with the victims’ s wallet and some personal jewelry – the incident occurred over the previous weekend.
The victim was an upper-middle-class white male, mid-thirties, and held an excellent job in Washington, DC. I will call him John. He lived in a beautiful home, was married, and had several children.
The weekend of the incident, John’s wife and children were out of town visiting her relatives, leaving John alone with time on his hands.
When I contacted John to meet with him to begin my follow-up investigation, he pleaded with me not to come to his home where the incident occurred. Instead, John wanted to meet with me in a remote shopping center from his residence. He did not want his neighbors to recognize my unmarked yet obvious police vehicle or me as a detective.
John did not want his neighbors to know that he had been a victim of a crime; most importantly, he did not want his wife and children to know the specifics of what had actually happened. He was obviously embarrassed and visibly distraught over this event in his life. John communicated well his love for his wife and children and wanted them shielded from the truth. As his statement unfolded, I soon understood why.
John went on to explain that on that Saturday night, he was home alone and lonesome. He decided to drive to Washington, DC, to have a cocktail.
While enjoying his drink, he met an attractive and intelligent African American female, who I will call Joan. A social conversation ensued, and after a time, John suggested to Joan that they return to his home in Fairfax and continue their cocktails there.
John was adamant that their time together was only social conversation over alcoholic beverages and nothing more. He planned to return Joan to DC after a while. John went on to explain that he drank too much and passed out. When he awoke, he found his wallet, jewelry, and the car had vanished, along with Joan.
Three weeks later, John’s car was involved in an automobile accident; the driver was male. I will call him Wayne.
Wayne was arrested and incarcerated in the Washington, DC Jail from the look-out that I had posted. John’s car had been badly damaged and was stored in the Metropolitan Police Impound Yard.
I responded to police headquarters and reviewed Wayne’s criminal record, which was quite lengthy. My follow-up review revealed that Wayne was a notoriously well-known transvestite who had an extensive arrest record for law violations while cross-dressed as a female.
After interrogating Wayne, he quickly confessed to his involvement in my investigation and provided a supporting statement consistent with John’s account of the incident. As a male, Wayne was homely, and I couldn’t picture him as an attractive woman.
I assembled a photograph line-up, including Wayne’s photo as a female, and showed it to John. He immediately identified Wayne as “Joan,” whom he had taken to his home for the evening. John’s wrecked car was recovered, but his money and jewelry were long gone; Wayne used him to purchase street drugs.
Wayne was returned to Virginia for prosecution, and John had to appear in court as the victim to testify. That was the very last thing that John wanted to do or ever believed he would have to do.
I concluded that he had to proceed with reporting his incident to save face with his family. John probably hoped that his car was long gone and would never be recovered, and the theft would be turned over to his insurance company for settlement; that this would only be a private “Skeleton in His Closet,” and no one would ever know the truth.
To make matters worse for John, Wayne’s court-appointed defense attorney threatened that he would pursue prosecution against him for violation of the Mann Act. This Federal law prohibits interstate transport of females for “immoral purposes.”
Its primary intent was to address prostitution, immorality, and human trafficking across state lines.
My responsibilities were completed; thus, I did not have further conversations with John. I do not know what impact this snare set by Satan had on John or his family.
All my life, I have had people tell me that they have never received a traffic violation or ever arrested. The truth of the matter is, they probably were never caught.
Every person has done something, and some are caught while some are not. Everyone has been allured into a snare set by Satan at one time or another. Some have had their lives ruined while others not.
There is a final definition of a snare that I want to offer, and that is “a trap for small animals that operated like a noose.”
An animal is how Satan sees each of us, and setting his snare is a method of bringing us down, reducing us to that level. I am not an animal, and neither are you. We are God’s human creations in His image!
“Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” Ephesians 6:11 NIV.
Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police, Ret.