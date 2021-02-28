Peacemaker: Take Charge of Your Neighborhood

Most Citizens believe that it is the responsibility of the police to keep their neighborhoods safe. They do not understand that both the citizens and the police have active roles in ensuring such a safe community. Citizens can be their neighborhoods’ eyes and ears, while the officers are responsible for enforcement actions and other services to their communities.
An active neighborhood watch is a must. There are many programs available. In larger police departments, a formal plan may be mandated with established procedures. In smaller departments, community watch may be less formal or nonexistent. I intend to provide some non-formal ideas that may be considered in keeping your communities safer.
First of all, get to know your neighbors. Along with my years in law enforcement, I have also been a federal background investigator (contractor/part-time) for 28 years. Working on these cases requires going into neighborhoods and interviewing neighbors. I found it so sad that neighbors did not know each other on many occasions, just informal and casual waving once or twice a month. In military communities, the residents knew each other much better, had regular contact, and looked out for each other.
The first step to consider is a meeting of all of the residents. I would suggest a clubhouse, civic association building, a church, or any other public location. Announce the intention by telephone, door hangers, or newspaper. Guarantee to invite everyone, whether it is someone that you may not like for some reason. They are especially a part of the community. Assure to contact your chief of police and sheriff. Invite them or their representative to attend. They will always welcome the opportunity to see the citizens wanting to do their part in keeping their communities safe. Also, I have always invited Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in the county, including judges. Making law enforcement a part of your mission is a must. Ask for a regular contact person if one is available. Ask for Community Watch signs for your community, if available, from your local law enforcement.
Assure to continue with monthly meetings, provide updates, and any training or information available. Serve refreshments, and make it an enjoyable social time. Arrange for guest speakers from the law enforcement community or others from the criminal justice community. These meetings assure that your Community Watch program is sincere, ongoing, and a deterrent for potential criminal acts. If, by some chance, a questionable neighbor wants to attend, let them do so. Let them see that Neighborhood Watch is serious, and they may either wish to cease any criminal activity or move on.
Most importantly, you are respected by your local police and how you serve your communities in this capacity. No “Cowboys,” “Yahoos,” “Hot Dogs,” or police “Wanna Be’s” should be turned loose representing your Community Watch Program. You do not need people like this getting into people’s faces and giving your program a bad name. Never brandish any type of weapon – if you carry any kind of weapon, keep it concealed. The last thing that any program would want would be the police called on those participating in your plan. Respect from your law enforcement is what you want for your program.
The first and foremost important rule is just being a good neighbor. Secondly, your safety comes first, which is a cardinal rule for law enforcement. Please do not take it upon yourself to challenge people, as you do not know what danger they may be to you. That is not your job in a Community Watch Program. You are eyes and ears for your police and nothing more.
What are some of the things that you can do to ensure a safer neighborhood?
A pencil and paper are your most important weapons, excluding your eyes. You know the people that live in your communities. When you see strange vehicles, especially at night, roaming around your streets, or maybe just sitting, do what you can to get a tag number, description of the vehicle, and occupants. Write down this information with a date and time, which is very important. Notify law enforcement with this information if you seriously believe that this vehicle may be casing your neighborhood. Such information may be of most importance in enabling law enforcement to obtain a search warrant. People quickly blame the police for not making arrests at specific addresses, especially for drugs. Information provided by the citizen may be the link needed to obtain the search warrant.
When on vacation, assure that you have a friend or neighbor regularly check your home. Your Neighborhood Watch program may have a schedule for members to accomplish this. It would be necessary for them to walk around your home, check all of the doors and windows, and for other signs of criminal activity. Also, check any detached buildings or storage areas. Assure that you leave your contact information with someone if illegal activity is discovered and you need to be contacted.
Timeliness is most important for follow-up investigation by law enforcement. Over time, any evidence can and probably will be destroyed or contaminated. Others having access to the area would have to be eliminated as suspects. Neighborhood canvasses (identifying potential witnesses) by law enforcement would be seriously jeopardized. People start forgetting anything they saw or heard 24 hours after an incident. After 48 hours, they have probably forgotten any specific details. That also ties in with keeping detailed notes on suspicious vehicles, persons, importantly, the date and time of such.
For those who have not served in law enforcement or familiar with laws, if someone in your program is prior law enforcement and available, solicit them to be an information link, possibly before your police or sheriff.
I always suggest that if you have information to pass on, do not have law enforcement come to your residence. Meet the officer at a location away from your neighborhood. That is to protect you and your family from being a target of the perpetrator. That leaves them guessing when confronted or arrested by law enforcement. Always understand that deep down, criminals do not trust each other. They most always confide in some miscreant confidant. They are also aware that their confidant may have “dimed them out” for a break themselves.
You may choose to walk, ride bicycles, or drive through your neighborhood while on patrol. Having another neighbor with you is a great way to establish comraderies and friendships with your neighbors. Just be observant remaining as inconspicuous as possible. Your mission is to be the eyes and ears for your community and nothing more. You are not the police and never engage in any type of conduct that would reflect otherwise.
There is an old saying that: “A Man’s Castle, Is His Home.” Be in charge of your home and your neighborhood. Be a good neighbor.
Your Neighborhood: Saint Mark 3: 24-25 (KJV) “And if a kingdom be divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” And Saint Matthew: 22: 39 (KJV) “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”