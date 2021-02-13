PEACEMAKER: The Weight of My Badge

My 40-year law enforcement career started in the mid-1960s. I had just completed my enlistment in the U.S. Navy. I had always wanted to be a COP growing up with Jack Webb in Dragnet and other police shows of those days.
I applied for and was hired by the Virginia State Police as a Trooper at the tender young age of 22. Back then, the Virginia State Police’s primary mission was highway patrol, working accidents, working radar, and writing tickets. We also had the responsibility of the supervision of State Inspection stations. As state troopers, we were the governor’s representatives. It felt fantastic to have such responsibilities.
Our academy of learning and training covered a sixteen-week time frame. The Virginia State Police academy was the same as basic military training. Back then, we had all been in the military and were familiar with the discipline, which did not go lacking there. Our days started at 5:00 AM with vigorous forms of exercise and running. We then reported to our rooms, took quick showers, and then dressed in our uniforms. We were then inspected from head to toe by one of the duty sergeants. There were four sergeants assigned as staff. They rotated spending the night there to assist us as needed and ensure that all regulations were followed. The academy director posted was a lieutenant. There were four of us in each room, with two bunk beds, one small desk for each of us, and a compact portable typewriter. Our uniforms were carefully hung in the closet space provided. There were a community shower and restroom at the end of the hallway. The duty sergeant would come into our rooms for personnel inspection (including our room) to assure that everything was spit-shined and perfect. After breakfast, our daily classes began. The first thing that we did after entering the classroom was to repeat the “Troopers Pledge,” requiring perfect pronunciation as follows:
“Humbly recognizing the responsibilities entrusted to me as a member of the Department of State Police, an organization dedicated to the preservation of human life and property, I pledge myself to perform my duties honestly and faithfully to the best of my ability and without fear, favor or prejudice.
I shall aid those in danger or distress and shall always strive to make my State and Country a safer place in which to live. I shall wage unceasing war against crime in all its forms and shall consider no sacrifice too great in the performance of my duty.
I shall obey the laws of the United States of America and of the Commonwealth of Virginia and shall support and defend their constitutions against all enemies whomsoever foreign and domestic. I shall always be loyal to and uphold the honor of my organization, my State, and my Country.”
Daily, for five months, we would recite this pledge as a group. Further, the sergeants would stop us individually and require us to repeat it. So ingrained in me was the Trooper’s Pledge that I lived it for the next 40 years as a police officer.
We then had lunch followed by riot control training, followed by our afternoon classes. We then had mandatory participation in sports before our evening meal. After supper, we had compulsory study time until 10:00 PM, at which time was lights out, no talking.
The academy had spotless shined floors, with all brass pristine. The immaculate appearance was accomplished by rookies (students) like me. Discipline was strict. For small infractions, the rookie would receive a 3X5 card from one of the sergeants. I received one my very first morning. During class, one of the sergeants would go around looking for something to issue a 3X5 over. My portable typewriter handle was found facing up instead of down! That was just one example of many infractions for which 3X5’s were issued. I always believed that this assured the floors would be waxed, clean, and brass shined during the evening hours. I received five 3X5 cards during my 16 weeks there, which wasn’t bad.
Receiving 3X5 cards had no bearing on graduation. More serious violations, such as cheating, were handled entirely differently. Those offenders were called to the office at 10:00 PM and ordered to immediately leave the academy (in the middle of the night). Five students were dismissed over the duration of the academy; all were for cheating on Friday exams except for one. That termination occurred within days of our graduation.
We had completed all of the academy courses – firearms, driver training, and field exercises. We had taken our final examination and had our class picture taken. During the last week, graduation being on Friday, guest lecturers from the state would come in and explain their programs. One such guest represented the state civil defense program. One particular student had, through the year, been somewhat vocal regarding his negative opinions on presentations by civilian instructors. Such as this occurred during the presentation by the civil defense instructor. That night, the student was called in at 10:00 PM and fired. We had to turn in our pictures (which included this student) and have the class picture retaken without him.
Graduation was a big day. I was now a Virginia State Trooper! I was ready to make our communities safe. My badge was heavy. Along with the many courses and demonstrations, the Troopers Pledge, which we repeated daily, remains steadfast in my mind. One of our sergeants instilled in our heads to never believe anything that we heard and half of what we saw. I have always lived by that.
I spent two weeks in Gloucester County, Virginia, for fine-tuning by a seasoned and experienced trooper. That was on-the-job training to prepare me for my law enforcement career. He was a fair mentor but strict. He did not believe in wasting time. So, at the end of the fortnight, I was ready to go.
While on patrol, attempts were made for me to meet an elderly citizen living in the county. He lived in a small, modest, white home, surrounded by flowers. We went there on several occasions, occasionally waiting in his driveway for his return home. Troopers in the area would stop by to visit, unannounced, drink his coffee, and just hang out with him. They were always welcome at any time. I thought to myself, who can this man be? After all, we were state troopers. I was all puffed up with my newly earned badge, and I could not imagine anyone more prestigious than a State Trooper. I was only in Gloucester County for two weeks before being permanently assigned to Arlington County, VA. I never met the man, but I remember his name being “Chesty.” With me being so young at the time, the name meant nothing to me. However, it did not take me long to learn who this beloved citizen was.
He was retired Lieutenant General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller USMC. “Chesty” Puller was and still is considered the most extraordinary Marine of all. He has been the epitome of a Marine combat officer. General Puller earned five Navy Crosses for valor, still unmatched in the Marine Corps. I then learned that “Chesty” Puller was often a commencement speaker at the Virginia State Police Academy. He loved the state police, and they loved him.
With time, my badge got much lighter. That was the first of many lessons that I learned in my 40-year career. The point is this: police officers are no better than anyone else – they are PEACEMAKERS and servants to the communities they serve.
Keith Throckmorton (Fairfax County Police, Ret.)