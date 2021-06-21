Peacemaker: Traffic Safety Reflections

One of my early assignments with the Fairfax Police Department was my assignment to the Traffic Safety Section within the Traffic Division.
The Traffic Safety Section had two officers assigned to our elementary, middle, and high schools. That was my assignment from 1971 until 1973. There were 22 high schools in the county at the time. I was dispensed to eleven of the high schools. Our mission was to promote driving safety to our high school students.
That was such a rewarding assignment – one that I truly loved because of the interactions with the students and faculty. We were all friends with a common goal, safe driving. In addition to my professional responsibilities, I was dedicated to being a positive role model as a person and a police officer.
Each high school had two students who were members of the school safety council, one a high school junior and one a senior. They were responsible for promoting traffic safety and assisting me with various traffic safety programs. These two students were responsible students and recommended by their principles for these positions.
My partner was Officer Mark Moline, who was assigned to the other eleven high schools. Our responsibilities required us to spend two days in each school driver education class. The first day we showed a reel-to-reel movie and slides of traffic accidents; the second day discussed traffic laws and answering students’ questions.
Mark and I rotated being on-call to respond to accidents during the night involving high school students. In addition, we photographed the accident scenes to be used as slide presentations later at the schools. As our goal was for our students to be safe and responsible drivers, the following programs were utilized.
Our assigned marked police vehicles were large multiseat vans. On the top of our vans, a large speedometer was mounted facing the rear for traffic behind to see. On Friday nights, a group of students would be taken on “teen rides.”
We would start the evening off by visiting our communications center, with its procedures explained by the duty supervisor. We then left and responded to traffic accidents, where the students could see firsthand the devastation of these events.
However, it was also a time of fun and camaraderie. These students could then go back to school and share these experiences with other students.
Each school had a safety week during the spring months. Safety week started on Monday, with an assembly of all students in the school auditorium. The presentation consisted of slides of traffic accidents involving students.
In addition, safety Council members made remarks. Throughout the week, emphasis was placed on safe driving. Handouts and other literature provided by the police department were made available to everyone.
Each summer, we took our Safety Council members to the National Safety Council conference held at Central Missouri State University. The session lasted a week, where students participated in numerous presentations and activities.
The purpose was to take the information provided back to their school and educate other students. This conference was always a fun time. We drove school busses and required several days traveling to the forum. (This was a long day trip, and all were exhausted at the end).
Our local Lion’s Clubs donated funds to cover the expenses of these trips. A student and I would schedule presentations at their meetings and share the value of these conferences with them. We were always well received. The Lion’s Clubs fully understood that their sponsorship was for this worthy cause.
Our supervisor was Sergeant Edward F. Cox. Sergeant Cox was officially recognized as among the top ten police officers in the nation for his innovations in youth traffic safety. Mark and I experienced two of Sergeant Cox’s innovations. One was very good, the other not so.
Sergeant Cox designed and had built a seat belt convincer. It was a trailer designed to be towed. It had two rails on each side from the top (rear) to the front, approximately 45 degrees.
Mounted on the tracks was a one-seat device, which was pulled to the back by a motor. A person would sit in the seat. The seat would be released and travel approximately 15 feet to the bottom, where it would abruptly stop. This action simulated a five-mph crash.
The passenger would have the experience of a slow impact accident while wearing a seat belt, and many were convinced of the value of the use of seat belts. We would take the seat belt convincer not only to schools but to shopping centers on weekends.
Sergeant Cox developed another innovation that was not so good. He designed what we called a “good guy ticket.” Mark and I would be present at the schools when school let out.
We would watch students driving away. We watched for the driver to be doing something right, for example, stopping at a stop sign. We would then initiate a traffic stop and issue the student a “good guy ticket.”
Mark and I saw problems with doing this, but we followed the sergeant’s directions. Unfortunately, this program did not last long, and the following is why. A particular student (previously issued a “good guy ticket) was issued an actual traffic summons for an offense. He went to court and argued before the judge that his “good guy ticket” should cancel his legitimate summons.
This did not go over well, and the judge ordered the stopping and issuing “good guy tickets” cease immediately. Mark and I was relieved that we no longer were required to do this.
During my assignment to the traffic safety section, the personal relationship established with many students and faculty became most important to me. As a result, I was often approached for confidential advice and counseling regarding personal matters.
I was assigned to the Motorcycle Squad following this assignment. When time permitted, I always enjoyed stopping by the schools at the end of the day and talking to students. Some students have remained friends until today. A number of them joined the Fairfax County Police Department and retired at senior positions. I felt that I had a positive impact on many of them.
One of these students later advised me that I had inspired her to become a police officer. Incidentally, she was later my supervisor in a post-retirement position with the police department.
Today, they still respectfully refer to me as Officer Throckmorton.