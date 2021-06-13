Peacemaker: We the People

We the People is the Preamble to The Constitution Of the United States.
It goes as follows: We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.
We the People own America, and the contents identified in the Preamble fall into two categories: the judicial system and voting rights, whereas citizens have a right and a duty to exercise. These are honored obligations.
The Constitution of The United States (6th and 14th Amendments) guarantees a right to a fair trial by jury of your peers in criminal prosecutions. The jury is charged with finding the facts of the case after reviewing the evidence and then decides if the defendant is guilty or not guilty.
Prospective jurors are picked randomly, typically from a list of registered voters, licensed drivers, or a list of people receiving unemployment benefits. Persons are notified by mail if selected for jury duty. In North Carolina, potential jurors are chosen from a master jury list of county residents who have driver’s license records and are registered voters.
Once you report for jury duty, you will be vetted (investigated for suitability) by the attorneys (Prosecutor and Defense). The process of vetting jurors is called “voir dire,” which means “to speak the truth.” Voir dire is used to decide if a juror is biased and cannot consider the issues fairly or if there is a reason a juror cannot serve, such as knowing the parties, witnesses, or attorneys. Police officers and former police officers are usually not selected to serve on juries. The process for voir dire varies from state to state.
Voir dire may occur in front of the entire jury pool or privately. Prospective jurors may be questioned about their backgrounds, education, occupation beliefs, or anything else relevant to ensure an unbiased jury. The prosecutor and defense attorney each have the opportunity to object to a prospective juror. There are two types of objections, a peremptory challenge and a for-cause challenge.
A peremptory challenge means an attorney can strike a prospective juror for any reason without providing the cause to the Court for the objection. However, attorneys have a lot of latitude with their peremptory challenges. The U.S. Supreme Court has held the peremptory challenges cannot be used to strike prospective jurors because of their race.
A challenge for cause occurs when an attorney eliminates a prospective juror because there is something in the juror’s background that would prejudice them in the case. For example, in a case where the defendant has been charged with, among other things, vehicular manslaughter, you may be dismissed as a juror for that specific trial if you were once a victim of an accident caused by a drunk driver. A potential juror in a homicide trial may be dismissed because he/she knew someone who was murdered. Challenges for cause are used to eliminate those who show an obvious bias and cannot be impartial.
What are Grand Juries, and how are they different from trial juries? Prospective Grand Jurors report for jury duty. The exact requirements for jurors apply. The difference is that there are no examinations by the prosecuting and defense attorneys. Their vocations in life are not an issue in serving. Grand Jurors’ names are drawn from a hat.
In 1802, Judge Nathaniel Freeman charged Massachusetts Grand Juries with this direct quote: “The laws of the Christian system, as embraced by the Bible, must be respected as of high authority in all our courts, and it cannot be thought improper for the officers of such government to acknowledge their obligation to be governed by its rule. Our government originating in the voluntary compact of a people who in that very instrument profess the Christian religion. It may be considered, not as a republic Rome was, a Pagan, but a Christian republic.”
The North Carolina state Constitution guarantees that no person shall be placed on trial for a felony without that person’s consent unless a grand jury has indicted that person. This provision is a barrier against prosecution. The grand jury not only brings to trial persons who have been accused of a crime but also protects persons from unfounded accusations.
The term for grand jury service is one year. Usually, grand juries meet every two months or as needed by the Court. Grand Jury consists of 18 members. At least 12 must be present to hear cases. The presiding officer is the foreperson appointed by the presiding judge. Honored, I served as Foreman of our Superior Court Grand Jury for 2018.
After retiring to the grand jury room, our first duty was to investigate and pass on such bills of indictments as may be handed to us by the district attorney. Probable cause is defined to be a reasonable ground of suspicion supported by circumstances sufficiently strong in themselves to warrant a cautious person in the belief that the person accused of the offense of which he is charged.
We needed to answer two questions: First, was a crime probably committed, and second, did the defendant probably commit the crime. We were not charged to determine the guilt or innocence of an accused. We listened to the evidence of whether a crime had occurred; whether the defendant had been involved. The Superior Court would then hear the case at trial.
Oaths or affirmations were required of all witnesses testifying. Each Bill of Indictment is heard separately and acted upon at the time. The grand jury acts upon them in four ways:
First, the evidence presented shows probable cause for the charge; the bill will be returned as “a true bill.”
Second, if probable cause is not found, the bill will be returned as “not a true bill.”
Third, If all grand jurors concur, the bill may be returned to the Court with the indication that it could not be acted upon because witnesses were not available.
Fourth, If a Bill of Indictment is returned as “not a true bill,” a request can be made to the District Attorney to submit a Bill of Indictment to a lesser included offense or an offense related to the one initially charged.
In addition to acting on Bills of Indictment, an investigation may be initiated for any developed offense if twelve Grand Jurors agree. This action is called a Presentment.
During my term as Foreman, we were not to challenge a law, whether we liked it or not; instead, was there a violation? On occasion, some Grand Jurors disagreed with a law (especially involving drugs) and wanted to debate it. Reminded they were that it was not our responsibility to agree with a rule but respect it and go from there. Our personal opinions were never a consideration in the performance of our duties. The secrecy of Grand Jury deliberations is protected by law. Any Grand Juror who discloses, other than by direction of the Court, is in contempt.
Sometime during the term, Grand Jury must inspect all jails in the County and report in writing to the Court concerning the condition of the facilities inspected and how the jailer(s) or superintendent(s) have discharged their lawful duties.
What is so sad is that many try to find a way to shirk jury duty. There was an occasion when a local politician was summoned for jury duty. This person did not want to serve. While awaiting the courthouse doors to open, he instructed other prospective jurors on how to avoid serving. This example of leadership was deplorable and set the wrong standard and respect for jury service. For those, without good reason, who shirk jury duty have no right to complain about verdicts.
Many people do not exercise their right to vote. It is too much trouble to make their voices heard at the ballot box. Hopefully, others that vote would make the right choice. Persons who do not vote have no right to complain about those elected.
During the 2020 General Election, there were 7,359,798 registered voters. Total ballots casts were 5,545,848, for a turnout of 75.35%. During the 2020 Primaries, there were 6,940,955 registered voters. Total ballots cast were 2,164.731, for a turnout of 31.19%
There are two Boards of Elections, the state board and the county boards. The State Board of Elections is charged with overall responsibility for administering the election process and financial disclosures in North Carolina. The governor appoints the five members.
North Carolina’s 100 County Boards of Elections conduct local elections, operate voting sites, maintain registration lists and handle many other aspects of elections administration. The State Board works with the County Boards to ensure elections are conducted lawfully and fairly.
The County Board of Elections consists of five members who are registered voters in that County. The State Board of Elections appoints four members, two Democrats and two Republicans, to each County Board of Elections. The state chairs of the Republican and Democrat parties recommend three registered voters to the state board.
The state board chooses two members from each party to serve on each county board wherein they serve two-year terms. The governor appoints the chair of each county board. The board members of each county are required to take an oath of office. Having served on our County Board of Elections, I learned firsthand what goes into the election processes from behind the scenes. It is a time-consuming position, but the efforts assure fairness at election time.
America is on a slippery slope to becoming a lawless, corrupt, and dysfunctional third-world country. What must “We the People” do to restore our nation?
We are a nation with a Constitution and laws. We have a judicial system to assure compliance with our foundation for a civilized society. Jury duty is an honor and vital to our system of justice. We, the People, are the voices making the critical decisions during trials. We serve when summoned for jury duty. Our police are the trained enforcement arm of our judicial system. Please support them in every way.
Elect politicians who support our Constitution and the laws of the land. They took oaths of office to do so. Those who refuse to defend our laws or circumvent them are betraying those who elected them. They have betrayed the public trust and are unfit for office. Locally, County Commissioners seek a way to avoid a well-written law in consideration of special interest groups. They are not representing their constituents as a whole. They have employed a facilitator at taxpayer expense and appointed a commission to recommend a way to accomplish this goal. A vote of no confidence at election time is most appropriate. Any eliminating, circumventing, or changing any laws are the responsibilities of our law-making bodies and no one else. We must ensure the honesty of our judicial system.
Always vote, and vote wisely. The future of our descendants depends on the decisions that we make now.
We all must never forget that we are “We the People” as in our Preamble. America is ours, and our future is in our hands.
We, the People!