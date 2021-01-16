Peacmaker: Temptations

We make choices based on the countless temptations that we face in every area of our life.
How we respond to these enticements and make our choices determine the lives that we will live and the values we establish for ourselves and those around us.
Many lures are products of our environments, influences, stability, and personal ethics. Many have serious consequences, both good and bad, and others are too minor to consider to any degree.
We are in a constant state of “what should I do?” both consciously and subconsciously. Temptations leading to our choices range from very good to very bad. The strength of our character and success or failure is the result of how we handle the constant barrage of temptations that lead to our choices.
Criminals are first tempted for whatever reason; then, they choose to commit the crime.
“But each one is tempted when, by his own evil desire, he is dragged away and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.”
James 1:14-15 NIV. Paul said, in his letter to Timothy, “People who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge men into ruin and destruction.” 1 Timothy 6:9 NIV.
Aside from our daily lives, the careers that we choose can offer the greatest temptations with the resulting choices of monumental consequences. One of those careers with which I am most familiar is that of police officers.
When I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s, we were told two things that got police officers into trouble – drinking and women. Back then, that was about it. Those two temptations and wrong choices alone affected and cost many officers their careers in addition to their marriages. Today, those two issues do not begin to scratch the surface.
Police officers are continually faced with rapid decisions in the line of duty. As peacemakers, there are numerous decisions regarding bringing peaceful solutions to family and community issues; discernments and proper decisions in investigative and enforcement matters; officer safety; making arrests, driving behavior, and most importantly, the use of deadly force. These are only a few that could be named to be carried out by human beings (like everyone else).
Additionally, this comes with many temptations that conflict with the laws they are sworn to enforce, The Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, and violate the public trust they enjoy.
Sadly, many good officers become weak and give in to temptations. Subsequent choices often cause the demise of marriages, termination from employment, criminal prosecution, loss of respect due to the special trust and responsibility placed on them by their office’s nature. Moreover, police officers are often role models and should conduct themselves accordingly.
To give in to the wrong temptation resulting in the wrong choice is a “black eye” for everyone in the profession. Police indiscretions quickly get into the media and are made public.
Further, police officers focus on retirement but often do not have a post-retirement plan in place. Retirement is a huge adjustment from the office’s power and respect that they enjoy no longer having that status and recognition.
Unfortunately, this leads to several problems, such as excessive drinking. Choosing a dramatic life-change should be well thought out, and a plan for post-retirement is a must. I have always counseled officers regarding the importance of such a project as a must.
“No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.” 1 Corinthians 10:13 NIV.
The moral of this story is to manage temptations; make the right choices. Most importantly, seek God’s guidance and wisdom in all that you do. “Submit yourselves, then to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.” James 4:7 NIV.
Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police, Ret.