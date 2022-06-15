There is a general perception that crime is out of control. Much of the reason is that news media extensively covers, and sometimes sensationalizes, crime. The old newspaper adage is “if it bleeds, it leads.” And social media amplifies crime reports even more because it is almost a contest on Facebook or Twitter to see who can post the most lurid stories.
But in reality, crime rates are actually very much lower than the highs 30 years ago. The official FBI crime rates per 100,000 population was 9.71 in 1992, but it was down to 3.99 in 2020.
The pandemic further suppressed crime because fewer people — from criminals to prospective victims — were out and about. For example, burglaries declined sharply because people spent more time at home during the COVID shutdown.
But crime rates have rebounded in the second half of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. For example, the Greenville Police Department reports the number of violent crime cases for each quarter during the year. In the first quarter of 2019, there were 109 reports of violent crime, but due to the pandemic, the numbers dropped to 86 in 2020 and 72 in 2021. However, the reports of violent crime in Greenville rebounded to 106 in the first quarter of 2022.
There are several reasons why crime is increasing. Court proceedings were delayed in 2020 through 2021 due to the pandemic, and court calendars are still backed up. And the old saying is “justice delayed is justice denied.” In response to court delays, prosecutors were under pressure to resolve more criminal cases through plea deals. As a result, many people perceived the nation as a whole to be soft on crime, and this emboldened criminals.
The George Floyd protests also created an impression of a general breakdown in law-and-order. In contrast, the Andrew Brown Jr. protests were peaceful, thanks to the efforts of the clergy and activists who spearheaded the marches. They deserve a great deal of credit for their efforts.
Another reason for this year’s increase in crime is the flood of illegal drugs coming over the porous southern border. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths increased from 70,630 in 2019 to over 92,000 last year. And illegal drugs fuel gang turf battles, which increase gun crimes.
Technology also plays a part. Carjackings are up because crooks can’t steal cars by hotwiring them. Electronic key fobs prevent thieves from stealing cars in the dark of night as they used to do, so now they resort to more violent means of car theft.
There are also regional differences in crime rates. The FBI reports rates of crime per 100,000 population. Historically, North Carolina crime rates were significantly less than the national average up until 2019, when North Carolina’s rate of 3.79 finally approached the national rate of 3.81. From that point, our state’s crime rates have risen much faster than national rates. In 2020 (the last year reported) the NC rate of 4.19 exceeded the national rate of 3.99. And the crime rates in rural areas are much lower than in urban areas.
The local sheriff’s offices and police departments are struggling with staffing shortages. And they need more funding because higher gas prices and inflation have affected their costs too. The public should support law enforcement because they are the first line of defense from criminals. Ask yourself: when someone is breaking into your home, who are you going to call?
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.