I served as a Perquimans County commissioner from 2010 to 2016, and during that time and even prior to it, when I was on the Court Security Committee, I advocated for a Perquimans County justice center complex to be built outside of downtown Hertford where the courts, law enforcement and other county offices could be located.
At every planning retreat of the Board of Commissioners I would insist that the justice center be listed as a 10-year objective — just to keep the idea in the forefront of the minds of my fellow commissioners. My motivation at that time was to advocate for a layout that would provide better security.
Now, in my capacity as Main Street project manager, I find myself again advocating for a county offices complex outside of downtown. This time my motivation is the growth of Hertford’s downtown.
Currently Hertford’s downtown area consists of approximately one block with little room for expansion of retail businesses. If the county moved its administrative offices and the Perquimans Clerk of Superior Court and Register of Deeds offices out of the courthouse, and the Sheriff’s Office and the Probation and Parole office out of the annex, and the Inspections and Planning and Zoning offices from Market Street to a complex built on Harvey Point Road in the industrial park area, consider what it would mean for downtown Hertford.
The annex could be converted into retail stores that would triple the retail space that we now have available in downtown Hertford. The parking spaces behind the courthouse and the annex would become available for downtown patrons. Perhaps a second level of parking could also be constructed. The new Perquimans County Museum, which shares space with the Inspections and Planning and Zoning offices on Market Street, could occupy the whole building.
The idea of a complex to house county offices is not foreign to our area. Chowan County moved its county offices from downtown Edenton to a complex on Freemason Street. Pasquotank County, on a lesser scale, built new a facility behind its courthouse to house its law enforcement personnel. Hertford County, like Dare and Currituck counties, built complexes to include multiple county departments.
Our county has grown and the available space needs to grow with it. Tax office staffing has grown so much, the water department had to be moved to the EMS building to accommodate the growth. Forty years ago, the Clerk of Court’s office had four employees and a lot fewer files. Now seven workers occupy that space. The Sheriff’s Office has long outgrown its space. Security is still an issue.
The annex is not ideally laid out; the elevator is located in the rear of the building. In the Historic Courtroom there is still a narrow path to walk inmates from the holding cells, pass the judge’s bench, into the courtroom. The latest technology could be incorporated into the design of new courtrooms.
Of course, it will be a major expense and won’t happen overnight. But if we had started planning in 2010, look at where we could be now.
Janice McKenzie Cole is interim town manager for the town of Hertford. She is a former Perquimans County commissioner, state district court judge and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.