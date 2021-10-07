There is no more disturbing consequence of the Covid pandemic than the emergence of petty tyrants who have used their authority to impose unreasonable restrictions on the people they govern.
Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy and New York’s Andrew Cuomo, among many others, all used their power to “save” us from the ravages of Covid-19 by closing restaurants, schools and small businesses, and ruining the economies of their states.
Only Andrew Cuomo has faced the consequences of his actions; he was forced to resign because of accusations of sexual improprieties. But the more serious reason was his role in the deaths of thousands of Covid-related deaths in New York State nursing homes.
The same pattern of petty tyranny was repeated in major cities with Democratic mayors. Lorrie Lightfoot in Chicago has been totally powerless in stemming the tide of crime in Chicago. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Gaetti earned his notorious reputation for imposing severe penalties for violating his draconian Covid-related mandates.
There are many other examples. But the common denominator is that all these petty tyrants are in blue states with no effective opposition to rein in their excesses. Even in states with a majority of Republican legislators, there are cases of Democratic politicians abusing their power.
In North Carolina we have a governor, Roy Cooper, who not only has used his authority to shut down businesses and schools in the midst of the Covid crisis, but has consistently abused his veto power to prevent the state legislature from enacting bills that do not conform to the Democratic Party’s radical leftist ideology.
Here’s one example:
Anyone paying attention to what is being taught in some schools today is well aware of the anti-American indoctrination of children in the teaching of Marxist-inspired Critical Race Theory (CRT), a radical view on racism that holds, among other views, that our nation is inherently racist, that it pits oppressors (whites) against the oppressed (blacks).
Under the current administration, CRT training has been made part of government employee training and even military training.
Alarmingly, it has found its way into the curriculum of our schools in many parts of the country. But when the North Carolina state school board was debating revising its curriculum directives to include CRT, Republican legislators stepped in to prevent it by passing House Bill 324, “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Schools.”
Without specifically mentioning CRT, House Bill 324 would have banned the teaching of 13 discriminatory concepts in the classroom. For example, it forbids teaching that one race is inherently superior to another, or that an individual, by virtue of his race, is inherently racist. This legislation is meant to prohibit schools from endorsing any ideology that treats people in a prejudicial manner; education, said the legislators, should unite children, not divide them.
But when this common-sense bill was sent to Governor Cooper for his signature, he vetoed it. So much for power in the hands of petty tyrants.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.