In New York, it’s called pulling a “Houdini,” the art of pulling something over on a group of people before they know it.

In mainstream America it is becoming known as politics. It does appear there is a new third party forming, the Pinocchio Party.

John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.