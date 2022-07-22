Cheri Sheridan

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

This is the time of year when tomatoes glisten in neatly labeled jars waiting to pop their vacuum-sealed lids. Cucumbers cool in vinegar baths as pickles in the making. American gardens unleash their bounty anticipating winter.

From my earliest conversations with Yehor, his face lights up with stories of his Granny, who is still in Ukraine. As a boy, they would board a bus and head north of Dniepro into the country to harvest the tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and onions that were planted during the spring in their garden allotment. They loaded bags, trooped back to the bus stop then headed home to preserve the abundance, preparing for winter.