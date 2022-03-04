A few years ago a friend and I were entering an establishment in my county of residence at the time.
A prospective candidate asked me to sign a petition allowing him or her to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. I took the petition and signed my name.
As we walked away, my friend asked if I truly intended to vote for the candidate. I almost spit out my gum.
“Not an ice cube’s shot in August,” was my reply.
My friend was a little taken aback that I had signed the petition even though I had no intention of voting for the person. I explained that I believed everyone who truly wanted to be on the ballot should be, whether or not I thought they were the best candidate.
I explained that no matter what party or affiliation, I think Democracy works best when the electorate has a variety of choices.
And, I truly believe that.
We are currently in the midst of filing for elections in our counties, with several offices, including congress, sheriff and county commissioners on the November ballot.
We have people in many offices who have done an excellent job and who wish to continue their service.
In other cases, the folks who currently serve have decided the time has come to retire or move on to other endeavors, leaving big shoes to fill.
Either way, it is important that those who truly want to serve the people of their town, county or region put their name in the proverbial hat to do so.
But, as those of you are deciding whether or not to seek office, there are a few things to remember.
Recently, a friend decided to run for office in one of our towns. He told me when he went to file, he had to make sure he could deal with all options – both winning and losing the office he was seeking.
That is one of the important issues each candidate must work through. Are you truly willing to put your name on a ballot and lose the election?
The next thing a candidate must deal with is: what if they win?
While it may be difficult to accept losing an office they spend time, money and effort seeking, it can also be challenging to win.
Those who win have to spend time, effort and, oftentimes, money to take care of the duties for which they were chosen. They also have to be okay with being stopped in every store they enter, answering the phone when constituents call and being tired and, many times, overworked.
All those things being true, I still encourage any of you who want to put their name on a ballot to do so. The people of our towns and counties deserve the best options available, and that may include you.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.