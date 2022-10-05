I have been blessed in having two wonderful daughters in my life. I have seen them grow up to become responsible adults with children of their own. We have had our ups and downs over the years; but, I assure there is no greater gift one can receive than healthy and loving children in their life.
It is not simply my pride that caused me to say that. I’ve been told by others how wonderful they have become and how proud I must be, and with justification. It is something I never tire of hearing; and, I swell with proud at each compliment. Some even ask how I did it.
The best possible advice I could give regarding raising children is to give them gifts, many and often. For God’s sake, don’t stop reading after that statement. I am not talking about physical things like the latest cell phones, automobiles, the latest fashions, etc. Give them gifts that will not depreciate or become outdated.
First of all, give them the gift of love. They need to hear that they are loved; and, they need to hear it often. It will be a very precious gift that will last a lifetime and one they will pass on to their children.
Give them responsibilities. Start small and add as they grow. Let them know, in addition to being loved, they are an integral part of the family and they are a necessary and an appreciated part.
Give them the gift of knowledge. Support them and their teachers in their school years. Take time to know what they are studying and how they are doing. Look for early signs of underachievement and provide them positive support and encouragement when necessary.
Give them the gift of pride in themselves, their family and their family’s heritage. At some point they will be the senior generation and that pride will either continue in the family or disappear from future generations.
Give them the gift of respect and support for their fellow beings. Especially to those that have committed their lives to the safety and comfort of others. This would include, but not limited, to the police, military, all first responders and clergy.
Give them the gift of courtesy and respect for others. It was once said by someone knowledgeable that one must be kind and considerate of others as they climb up the ladder to success; because, they will meet the same people as they descend down the ladder later.
Most importantly, give them love and encouragement as a youth. Another old saying is “As the twig is bent, the tree is inclined.” Prepare them for the future ahead with these gifts. Their maturity and success given these will allow them to gain the material gifts that will be earned and deserved at the proper time.
Children are truly a gift from God. It is a parent’s responsibility to raise them in a manner that will prepare them for their future and, as a result, to the benefit of our country and the world.
As an added bonus you will, through them, find that you have been richly blessed yourself and be rewarded with a promotion to grandparent. There is no greater love you find than having such a position in your golden years.