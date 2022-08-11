Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer and Janet Yellen have all been quoted as saying that you don’t raise taxes during a recession. Yet, they all support the massive tax increase in the Manchin-Schumer bill, aka the absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act.
Until Manchin and Schumer emerged from a private conclave in a windowless room in the Senate basement to present us with this compromise, Manchin had been a hero to conservatives for blocking Biden’s repeated efforts to get the Senate to approve his multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better spending plans.
Now, he is just a pathetic dupe who abandoned his principles in exchange for a promise that is not likely to be fulfilled.
Manchin sold out. He agreed to back Schumer’s massive tax-and-spend bill for the Democratic leader’s assurance that he would push through future legislation to expedite the permitting process to clear the way for the completion of West Virginia’s Mountain Valley Pipeline.
This pipeline had been strangled for years by EPA regulations and endless litigation by climate fanatics. But Manchin believed Schumer. What flavor of Kool Aid was he drinking?
Manchin’s West Virginia senatorial colleague Shelley Moore Capito wasn’t buying. Paraphrasing what she said to Democrats, “If you’re serious, pass permitting reform first. Otherwise, your promise is nothing but a hoax.”
She was thinking not only about building pipelines, but also expanding drilling for oil and gas, protecting coal jobs and enhancing all energy programs now being held up by regulations.
Unfortunately, the Manchin-Schumer bill moves in exactly the opposite direction. In utter disregard of the Supreme Court’s decision on West Virginia v. USEPA, it gives the EPA clear authority and the budget to regulate greenhouse gases, in effect the tool to eliminate coal as a source of electricity generation.
Meanwhile, the Senate has approved a resolution introduced by Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) that would undo Biden’s reversal of a 2020 Trump executive order to cut red tape and make it easier to complete infrastructure projects like bridge and highway construction, and –guess what else? – pipelines. Keep dreaming if you think Biden will approve this resolution if it ever reaches his desk.
As if that weren’t enough, the Manchin-Schumer bill imposes a 15 percent tax on business, which doubles the tax on coal, in effect discouraging investment in the coal industry. Without financing, coal-fired plants, to the delight of radical environmentalists, will shut down and die.
The 15 percent tax on American business is a dagger to the heart of the American economy. Manufacturers oppose this tax because it harms their ability to invest in their business, buy new machinery, upgrade facilities and create jobs.
Further, the tax will be felt by Americans at all income levels, not just those making over $400,000, as the president has reassured us repeatedly.
So, how can Democrats justify raising taxes in a recession? Oh, but it’s not a recession we’re in: It’s “a transition to stable and steady growth,” says the president’s clueless press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Besides, it’s not a tax, says two-faced Joe Manchin: “It’s just closing loopholes.”
And don’t you dare think you can get away with cheating on your taxes: The Manchin-Schumer bill provides $80 billion to hire 87,000 new IRS employees to hunt you down and make sure you pay your fair share.