On the Next Supreme Court Justice. It’s no secret that during the 2020 primary season, Rep. Jim Clyburn promised Joe Biden that he would deliver South Carolina for him if Biden announced publicly his intention to appoint a black female to the Supreme Court. Biden did so during a presidential debate, and Clyburn delivered South Carolina for him, arguably sealing the nomination for Uncle Joe.
Biden has kept his promise by effectively disqualifying 94 percent of the population in choosing the replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Of America’s total population, disqualified ethnic groups include 6 percent black men, 5.9 percent Asians, 18.7 percent Hispanics, and 57.8 percent whites. There are surely many black women who possess the necessary qualifications. But limiting the choice to 6 percent of the population is — let’s call it what it really is — crass identity politics.
It so happens that discrimination in favor of a single minority group is now an issue before the Supreme Court. It must decide whether an institution of higher learning (specifically Harvard and the University of North Carolina in this case) can use race as a factor in admissions.
Someone will surely remind Chief Justice Roberts that he once famously said, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” Ironically, the black woman Biden picks will sit on the Roberts court.
On the Pandemic. We finally have a definitive assessment of the damage caused by our panicked government tyrants in reaction to the Covid pandemic.
According to a Johns Hopkins University study, “We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality.”
Conclusion: “Lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.”
Remember when Anthony Fauci said that shutting the country down for just 15 days would stop the spread of the disease? Remember when, after closing all the bars, gyms and mom and pop stores in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy said it was OK for people to play tennis provided they maintained proper distancing from each other and didn’t touch each other’s balls? Remember when President Biden’s mandates forced the dismissal of health care workers with natural immunity (which has been determined to provide two to four times more protection than vaccinations)?
Now that government sages are admitting excesses affecting adults, isn’t it time we vaccinated all children, even babies? Absurdities like this are obviously never a cause for embarrassment — not for tyrants impervious to ridicule.
On Dereliction of Duty. Anyone not in a coma could have missed the image of thousands of cops in uniform massed on New York’s Fifth Avenue to honor a fallen comrade. At the funeral, widow of murdered officer Jason Rivera said, “The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore. Not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching.”
District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was among the mourners, watched the cops rise in unison to applaud. Message delivered.
Missing at the ceremony were: President Biden who has consistently demonized law enforcement’s systemic racism; Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat cohorts who famously knelt in the Capitol in support of Marxist Black Lives Matter, the organization leading the charge to defund the police; and Bill De Blasio who cut New York City’s budget for law enforcement. When it comes to the protection of American citizens, all are guilty of an unforgivable dereliction of duty.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.