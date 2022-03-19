I was roaming through my old Facebook posts the other day, and came across this questionnaire I had filled out a few years ago.
I don’t always do things like this, but it was something cute and I thought it was a good way to share some information about me.
For some of you, I have been the editor of your newspaper for nearly a decade, while for others it has been less than a year. I decided this would be a little bit of fun, and a change of pace from all the seriousness going on in the world.
So, here goes...
1. Who are you named after?
My late father... who was named after one of Jesus’ 12 apostles so take your pick...
2. Last time you cried?
When we lost my father.
3. Do you like your handwriting?
When I take time to do it well.
4. What is your favorite lunch meat?
Turkey.
6. Do you use sarcasm?
Of course not...
7. Do you still have your tonsils?
Yep. Never had surgery of any kind.
8. Would you bungee jump?
Ummm... no. That’s about as mildly as I can say it. I am terrified of heights.
9. What is your favorite kind of cereal?
Frosted flakes
10. Do you untie your shoes when you take them off?
Do you usually untie flip flops? Any of you who know me, know it is about all I ever wear.
11. Do you think you’re strong?
Physically? Not really. Mentally, yes.
12. Favorite ice cream?
Strawberry.
13. What is the first thing you notice about people?
I hate to say it but very little. Having spent most of my adult life as a reporter, I’m not the most observant person in the world.
14. Football or baseball?
Football – all day, every day.
15. What is the least favorite thing you like about yourself?
I don’t like the fact I can’t get as organized as I would like to be.
16. What color pants are you wearing?
Black.
17. Last thing you ate?
Country ham and egg biscuit that I made myself. I’m generally the cook in my family, so not unusual.
18. What are you listening to?
A murder mystery on ID; also not unusual.
19. If you were a crayon, what color would you be?
Chelsea blue. Love my team.
20. Favorite smell?
Freshly dug peanuts
21. Who was the last person you spoke to on the phone?
Leslie Beachboard, who was keeping track of a high-speed chase in Windsor.
22. Favorite sport to watch?
Whatever sport Camden is playing. Alex’s playing days are behind him.
23. Hair color?
According to my children, salt with very little pepper.
24. Eye color?
Blue and green.
25. Favorite food to eat?
Fried chicken or lasagna.
26. Scary movies or happy endings?
Happy Endings. I hate scary movies, although I raised one of the most horror flick-loving sons I know.
27. Last movie you watched?
I really can’t remember.
28. Favorite time of year?
Fall. I love to see the leaves change and feel the temperatures cool.
Thadd White is Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.