Recently, one of our APG staff folks wrote about his issues with social media. He wrote about both the good and the bad of sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.
Today, I’m going to focus on the platform Facebook.
As much as anything, it is because it is the only one I use with any regularity.
Facebook, as my colleague said, began as a wonderful way to keep in touch with those who don’t live close by anymore, and who you may not have seen in many years.
I was fortunate enough to find my Cashie Baptist Church Youth Minister – Joel Langley – and his family on Facebook, and we have been in regular contact ever since. Joel has also had a special place in my heart and I’m grateful for a way to stay current on his family life.
In addition, there are friends from college I hadn’t talked to in years that I was fortunate enough to reconnect with.
Unfortunately, Facebook and other forms of social media have turned into a place to express venom and hate – directed at any number of people, places and things.
I am more proud of being a father than anything in my life – anything.
I love my boys and I do my best to make sure they know it every day. I also brag about them on social media from time to time – much to their chagrin.
I recently took time to look back over the past few months of my own Facebook feed. I found funny items posted by friends, celebrations of the victories of some of my favorite teams and a few shared invitations to church.
In addition, I found photos of my children and their activities – both as part of the family and on their own. They are what I was most proud of having posted. And, incidentally, the posts that draw more responses from my friends.
Today, I challenge you to look back at your Facebook posts – or Twitter or Instagram – and see what you see. Do you see the love you have for your family? Do you see the joy of celebrating special moments?
Or do you see hatred for those you disagree with politically?
Do you find social media has become more a place to vent anger than share joys?
I sure hope not. And if you do, I challenge you to change that. It takes a conscious effort, and one that I have to remind myself to make every so often. And I fail at times, but I remember who I am the next day and focus on being happy and sharing that joy instead of contempt.
Choose to ignore the comment you don’t like. Choose not to bash the opposing party.
I challenge you to make your Facebook page a place where you celebrate life’s simple joys and pleasures. Use it to have a history of your family’s fun adventures.
And take time each week to say hello to an old friend. Catch up with them. Share a little bit of your real life. You won’t regret that decision.
Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.