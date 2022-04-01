Ever so often, I like to use this space to provide information I think it is vital for our readers.
Recently you hopefully read about the John Ritter Foundation, an organization I hold near and dear to my heart.
This week, I want to share with you the importance of donating blood. This information is from the American Red Cross.
Why is it Important to Donate Blood?
About 328 million people currently live in the U.S. Each year, approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S donate blood. Annually, this adds up to about 13.6 million units of whole blood collected for donation in the U.S. The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of our nation’s blood and blood cell components to donors. Your blood donations are used for patients in need of surgery, cancer treatment and transfusions for blood loss from traumatic injuries.
Why Cancer Patients Need Blood
For cancer patients, blood transfusions can act as a resource to implement platelets back into the body after heavy treatments such as chemo or radiation therapy.
For cancer patients, blood cells that are made in the bone marrow are often at risk. This lack of blood cell production can cause chronic diseases over time which may affect organs such as the kidneys, spleen and liver.
The Importance of Diversity in the Blood Supply
Maintaining diversity in the blood supply is essential. Some blood types are quite rare and are likeliest to be found among people with shared ancestral origins.
Platelet Donation vs. Plasma Donation:
Platelets help your body create clots to stop bleeding. Platelet donations are critical for patients who are fighting cancer, chronic diseases and traumatic injuries.
The collection process is unique and a bit different than the whole blood donations, both arms are involved. One arm is used to send blood through the apheresis process using a sterile centrifuge. The centrifuge separates the red blood cells from the platelets.
The heavier red cells sink to the bottom during the process. These red blood cells are returned to you through the other arm. It’s important to note that an appointment needs to be scheduled at a specific Red Cross donation center rather than at a mobile blood drive.
Plasma Donation:
During a plasma donation, called plasmapheresis, blood is drawn from one arm and sent to the centrifuge that separates out the plasma. The red blood cells and platelets are then returned to you in the same arm. Plasma is used to help patients with severe burns, cancer or other potentially life-threatening conditions.
The Red Cross encourages donors with the AB blood type to donate plasma, as this is the universal plasma donor type. One donation provides up to four units of plasma for patients in need.
As you can see, blood donations are one of the most important things you can do to help others in need. There is no substitute for blood, and it can’t be manufactured. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages from all backgrounds.
Thadd White is Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.