I have always been interested in the history of criminal justice during the Colonial period of America. In my numerous trips to Colonial Williamsburg and visiting the old jail, listening to the history of Colonial justice was most enjoyable and educational.
The old jail was utilized until 1910. It had the resemblance of an ancient barn. Windows, with bars, were high above the ground. Steep walls extended from the floor to the windows. The jailer lived at the jail and was an honored office to hold. Located behind the jail were triangular gallows with 13 nooses for hangings.
The magistrate would hear misdemeanor crimes. Those found guilty would be shackled in the pillory, a wooden device that restricts the head, arms and legs, which was located outside the magistrate’s office. The offender would be banned there for a designated time. Pedestrians walking by would throw rotten fruits, eggs, tomatoes and other non-lethal objects at the secured offender.
Those charged with felonies would be incarcerated at the jail until trial by the traveling judge. There were no juries, attorneys, or appeals to higher courts during trials. The judge’s verdict was final. After that, the accused would either be released or hanged.
Crime in Colonial America was similar to the criminal acts prevalent in our society today. For example, there were murders, thefts and disturbances of the peace. In addition, certain crimes were taken very seriously in Colonial America, which today are not considered severe. For example, hog theft, slander and public drunkenness were taken very seriously.
Punishments were physical, publicly inflicted and intended to make an example of the offender. Shaming penalties such as branding, cutting off ears, displaying symbols (like the Scarlet Letter, ducking and sitting in the stocks, and pillory) were not used as frequently as whips and fines.
The ducking stool was a chair onto which criminals were tied and ducked into the water; the whipping post is where criminals were tied and whipped in front of the entire town; the stocks was a wooden frame with holes where ankles were locked while the criminal was sitting down. Then there was the pillory, previously mentioned.
Most of the people in Colonial America lived and worked on farms. Although there would eventually be large plantations where the owners became wealthy growing cash crops, life for the average farmer was arduous work and year-round.
It was noted that people belonging to a higher social status were punished less severely than a person belonging to a lower social group if the crime was the same. This disparity of justice also held for women who were whipped or publicly shamed for a crime while a man would get away with a fine for the same offense. In addition, slaves were convicted at courts and physically punished.
In most colonies, it was against the law to swear, not attend church services, display unacceptable behavior between members of the opposite gender, and misbehave on the Sabbath. In addition, blasphemy (the act or offense of speaking sacrilegiously about God or sacred things) was committed, the accused was apprehended, arrested, and sent to be questioned by the magistrate. The interrogation was usually held in the magistrate’s home with a few marshals or deputies as witnesses. No lawyers were involved on behalf of either party. After this hearing, the accused was usually free to leave until the trial without bail.
There was no defense attorney present at the trial, and the proceeding moved quickly as each witness testified against the defendant. However, a district attorney, who was often appointed by the governor and assigned to a specific district or county, usually handled the prosecution. The district attorneys of Colonial America dealt with the prosecution in almost all trials. District attorney became one of the most important political positions in the county government because those who held the office often had to be elected.
The role of the defense attorney was minuscule, if not unheard of, in the Colonial period. That stemmed from an English legal tradition of severely restricting the role of the defense to challenging or questioning narrow points of the law. However, in time, the American practice of trials allowed a more significant and more vigorous role in the accused’s defense. However, there were few trained lawyers, and most defendants could not afford one.
Juries were also not used at that time, and those who requested them were thought to be challenging the judge’s authority. Since the magistrate who had proclaimed the trial necessary was also the judge who presided over the trial, the verdict was often guilty. The primary purpose of the trial was to give the defendant a chance to admit their guilt and repent. The theory behind the prosecution and punishment being very public was that they would reinforce the rules of conduct and discourage others from acting out and breaking laws.
Imprisonment was uncommon in Colonial America since the budding colonies did not have people to spare to keep the community in order. Every person was valuable for their working ability, and losing even one worker to law-keeping was neither reasonable nor an efficient use of resources. In addition, Colonial communities rarely had enough extra money to build a prison or feed prisoners.
The legal systems in Colonial America were as different as night and day when compared to today. Likewise, the cultures of the colonists were very different.