Rowell's Words: All Sizes Matter

We have all heard the expression, “Don’t sweat the small stuff”.
That is good advice; but, we should not just accept it at face value and run with it. We have the God given ability to reason (well, most of us anyway) and we should use that gift more often. What glitters is not always gold and importance should not be based on size alone.
It’s been said that it’s not the size of the mountain you are climbing that does you in, but the size of the grit in your shoe. You can continue to function to a certain degree with most illnesses or injuries, but get a tiny speck in your eye and you are useless.
I don’t know the actual cost to produce the “O” ring for the Space Shuttle Challenger. We do know that its failure in the 1986 launch cost us seven lives, an estimated $3 Billion dollars, and grounded the program for almost three years.
We all remember the biblical story of David and Goliath and how that ended. Did you ever wonder what the point spread was on that one considering it was the underdog David’s aerial game taking on Goliath’s mighty ground game? Bet those Philistines took a record beating not matched until the Jets beat the Colts in Super Bowl III.
Do you remember Frank Sinatra in the 1959 movie “A Hole in the Head”? In it, he sang the song “High Hopes”. It had a tiny ant attacking a rubber tree plant and a ram butting a dam. These wee ones were successful, through persistence, despite the odds they faced.
One of my idols was Charles Schultz, creator of the popular “Peanuts” comic strip. His life is a story in itself, but we’ll leave that for another day. He had a gift of humor but also human nature. The following was written by him sometimes in his later years. It reflects his perspective on life. It is his exact words and I share them with you verbatim.
“You don’t have to actually answer the questions. Just ponder on them. Just read straight through, and you’ll get the point.
1. Name the five wealthiest people in the world. 2. Name the last five Heisman trophy winners. 3. Name the last five winners of the Miss America pageant. 4. Name ten people who have won the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize. 5. Name the last half dozen Academy Award winners for best actor and actress. 6. Name the last decade’s worth of World Series winners.
How did you do?
The point is, none of us remember the headliners of yesterday. These are no second-rate achievers. They are the best in their fields. But the applause dies. Awards tarnish. Achievements are forgotten. Accolades and certificates are buried with their owners.
Here’s another quiz. See how you do on this one:
1. List a few teachers who aided your journey through school. 2. Name three friends who have helped you through a difficult time. 3. Name five people who have taught you something worthwhile. 4. Think of a few people who have made you feel appreciated and special. 5. Think of five people you enjoy spending time with.
Easier?
The lesson: The people who make a difference in your life are not the ones with the most credentials, the most money...or the most awards. They simply are the ones who care the most.”
Think about that for a moment and let it sink in.
God bless and have a great day.