Rowell's Words: Boxers or Briefs

Life is simple as an infant, but gets complicated and full of decisions after you take that first step.
With mobility, we chart our own course and make decisions. Our maker gave us this gift of selection, leaving us the option to choose or ignore.
I see examples of this every day and offer several examples to prove my point. I have also taken the liberty to express my thoughts on them. These opinions are mine alone and not necessarily shared by management; namely my editor and my wife.
Boxers or briefs? It doesn’t matter as long as you wear a belt and keep your trousers high enough to cover them. The key part of the term underwear is “under”.
Print or cursive? I do both and even intermingle. I was taught cursive, but worked as a draftsman for a while and had decent penmanship at the time. It sometimes creeps back in. It’s good either way, just make it legible. Have you seen the autograph of a so called celebrity or athlete recently?
Grits or hash browns? I like hash browns; as a matter of fact, I love potatoes in any form or fashion. I was told by a fellow southerner that grits were eatable only after soaking up the runny yolk from your eggs. I don’t want anything on my plate to move unless I touch it; so, I have my eggs over well or scrambled, thank you.
Water or milk in tomato soup? Milk without any doubts or reservation.
Dogs or cats? I love them both. It is all personal preference. A dog warmly welcomes you whether you’ve been gone for minutes or days. A cat thinks you are there just to serve them. The early Egyptians treated them gods and they have never forgotten it.
Mustard or ketchup? For me it’s mustard on hot dogs and hamburgers. Ketchup on French fries, onion rings and meat loaf. If your server is wearing a tux, don’t ask for either.
Republican or Democrat? The name is important only if you make it so. I once knew a girl named Robin but she still couldn’t fly. Vote for the candidate you feel best qualified and have the interest of their constituents at heart, instead of generous lobbyists.
Should Pete Rose be in the Baseball Hall of Fame? My opinion is that Pete’s ban can be lifted after the inductance of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. Joe was given a lifetime ban for charges of taking a bribe in the 1919 World Series. He and seven others were tried but there were no convictions; yet, all were banned for life by the Commissioner. To me, Joe’s death in 1951 means he has served his life sentence.
Mow the lawn or take a nap? If you are single, it can be a tough question. Don’t even think about it if you are married. If she is home, it would not be a restful nap anyway.
Should I post a certain thing I know on social media or not? If you have to think about it, don’t.
Do I order the Big Mac or the Quarter Pounder? If that is your choice, you are eating just to hold you until you can have a real meal. Just order something and move along. I have bought a house in less time that it takes some people to make a decision.
The fact that you have read this far tells me you are wise, a good decision maker, and have taste, so stay with what you are doing.
God bless and have a great day.