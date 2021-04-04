Rowell's Words: Calm Before the Storm

A popular and often heard expression is “It’s the calm before the storm”.
We use it to describe the lull preceding an event that will certainly be out of the ordinary. It traces its origin back to sailors. They used it when referring to a weather phenomenon they observed at sea.
They noticed that, just before a storm, the air around them would get still, and the sea would calm. Shortly thereafter the clouds would gather and the storm would hit.
Their very survival depended on recognizing this, and “buttoning down the hatches” in preparation for the storm. I did some research for a scientific answer but got lost in terminology that only Jim Cantore would understand.
I will accept it as a fact and just go with it. I do notice when mowing the lawn, hoping to beat the rain, that when the wind stops, I’ve got to kick it up a notch to finish dry.
As you know, we now use the term for any hectic or dramatic event on our horizon. This past year’s was a quiet Christmas due to the virus; but, I think of those in the past that were typical of the occasion.
On Christmas Eve the house would decorated and the tree sheltering neatly wrapped gifts. That was the calm. The next day we saw the storm. By night fall it could have been declared a disaster zone.
I could go on and on with examples. You are probably already thinking of instances where you have experienced the calm before the storm. What I want to share now are some examples at both ends of the spectrum.
There are a few that are not calm before the storm. My wife is guilty. When we worked we had a cleaning lady come in once a week. My wife would spend the night before cleaning up.
I thought that was what we hired the maid for. It really gets me when our kids are coming for the weekend. Why are we “spit shining” the house for them? I haven’t forgotten what their rooms looked like when they were teenagers.
The complete opposite is the few that stay calm during the storm. The perfect example would be the late W. T. Hobbs. He was a repairman in our company years ago. He was riding with a fellow employee in a service truck one day when it was involved in an accident. The truck flipped over several times ending on its top. There was debris strewn everywhere, but luckily no injuries.
W. T. crawled out, opened one of the side bins to check on his lunch and calmly said to his fellow employee “You broke my jar of pickles”.
My top prize and winner of the W. T. Hobbs Memorial Calmest Trophy is a neighbor we had some years ago. The story is true; but, the names are changed to protect the guilty.
Actually, it’s been so long ago I’m not really sure of their names. They were awakened one night by the smoke detector alarm. Don jumped out of bed and told Ann to get Amy and get out of the house ASAP and he was going to call the fire department.
After hanging up the phone, he looked and there she stood in the bathroom brushing her hair. He screamed “What are you doing. Get Amy and get outside”.
She calmly stopped brushing and replied “I am not going to let any fireman see me looking like this.” Now that’s being calm during the storm.
God bless and have a great day.