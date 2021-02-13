Rowell's Words: Deception Defined

A classic line in literature is “Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive”.
It is not a line from Shakespeare either as some are led to believe. That’s a deception in itself. It’s actually in a poem by Sir Walter Scott some 200 years after the “Bard” died.
I looked it up because of an instance in my recent trip to Food Lion. Shopping was once simple. You wanted a box of Cheez-It crackers; you looked for the red box. Today, there is also extra toasty, extra cheesy and the extra big. No problem, but I froze at the Original Reduced Fat. If it’s original, it can’t be reduced fat, and vice versa. That is deliberately deceitful.
Some years ago, we were on our annual fall trip to the mountains. We stopped at a road side store to stretch our legs. I was amused with their sign out front advertising their selection of “antique reproductions”. We didn’t buy anything.
Deceit does not always have to be intentional however. It is bad only if it’s meant to mislead. I believe there are cases where something, with honorable intentions, is misunderstood. This can be deceiving, but without malice. Wow, that’s good. Maybe, I should have stuck with pre-law in college after all.
There was a movie back in the 60’s in which Natalie Wood starred titled This Property is condemned. My small town theater’s marquee only had two lines so both lines were taken up with the name of the movie. A lot of people thought the building had been declared a hazard and closed, so very few saw the movie. Joe Turner, the manager, said its brief run didn’t even cover expenses.
A prime example of willful deceit is the work of the showman P.T. Barnum. One of his adventures was a museum in New York City in the 1800’s. It proved quite popular, and was well attended. As a matter of fact, it became too popular. People entered and stayed hours and hours, instead of a simple walk through.
This presented Mr. Barnum with two problems. People were staying too long on a single admission fee, and this overcrowded the museum keeping others from paying admission. Ever the entrepreneur, Barnum replaced the Exit signs with signs that read “This way to the Egress”.
Most patrons were poorly educated immigrants with limited vocabulary and were eager to see what an egress was. The flow moved quicker and after going through a door they found themselves in the alley with no reentry.
Those that deceive intentionally are to be avoided. It is addressed in Aesop’s Fables. In this tale there is the wolf in sheep’s clothing. He disguised himself to be able to mingle with the flock and pick up his meal of the day. His plan backfires when the shepherd, obviously with poor eyesight, randomly picks him out of the flock for his meal of the day.
My absolute favorite is from a friend that was a career naval officer. He was once Chief of Staff for the Naval Air Test Site in Pax River, Maryland. Periodically, he would announce that he was needed at the Ground Ordinance Launching Facility. His staff knew he could not be reached for the remainder of the day. It wasn’t until his retirement that they learned the first letters of his secret facility’s name spelled “GOLF”.
By the way, for the record I went with the real original box and not the original low fat.
God bless and have a great day.