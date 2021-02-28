Rowell's Words: Good Bye & Good Riddance

I have a tendency to dwell on the past. That’s probably because I have a lot more past than future. After last year we all tend to reflect on the BC era (Before Covid-19). 2020 is now in its proper place, past history.
The first confirmed case in North Carolina was diagnosed on March 3rd. We vividly remember what has gone down since then. The corona virus has been about as welcome as Jane Fonda at a VFW picnic.
We’ve tried to remain positive and follow the old adage “When handed a lemon make lemonade”; however, it’s hard to remain positive when the few things you can do requires a mask and/or isolation. I have done everything I can think of except actually making a pitcher of lemonade.
We are fortunate somewhat in that it did not occur some years ago. First, medical science has improved since the previous epidemics. Also, do not discount the value of the internet during the past year.
You could still communicate with family, friends, and business associates. We had our first, and hopefully last, electronic Christmas. The gifts were bought on-line and mailed by carrier. We even face timed them; and, they sent us countless photos of their Christmas, electronically of course.
Even off line, my lap top has been a great source of entertainment and use. My solitaire game stats tell me I’ve played nearly 2,700 games with an average of 5.1 minutes per. That totals to almost 10 straight days, that’s real boredom. It gets worse.
I use Microsoft Word and Excel a lot. I am typing this now on Word, and have spreadsheets for everything from an address book to budgets and expense reports. For instance, I can tell you that we bought 463.9 gallons of gas to drive our car 12,063 miles last year. The average price that we paid at the pumps was $1.94 per gallon. Why do I think that will be higher this year?
Impressed? I won’t bore you with how much water we bought from the county, or how many KW hours of electricity we used in 2020. I stopped short of sorting the kitchen’s spice rack in alphabetical however.
My father-in-law did that once after retiring from the navy. That was the last straw. He was thrown out the house and told to get a job. I have no qualifications, or desire, for a new job so I’m staying out of their daughter’s way. She’s too much like her mother.
I have actually accomplished some important tasks that I have procrastinated over for several years. We have thousands of photos from both families; and, they cover at least five and maybe six generations.
We have scanned them and they are saved in the computer, backed up on a thumb drive, and also on the “Cloud”. I am now going through and identifying each while I can still remember them. Funny, I can recall names and tell tales of ones that have been dead for fifty years; but, I can’t remember the name of our new neighbor that I met yesterday.
Also, we have converted our old VCR tapes to CD’s. Some went through their second conversion. They were originally old home movies that had been put on tape and now are on CD’s.
If you haven’t done this, I recommend you do so. I did it so you know it can’t be too hard. There are some old pictures that I can’t identify; and, there is no one left to ask. I don’t want my future generations facing this same dilemma after I’m gone.
God bless and have a great day.