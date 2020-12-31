We have finally put 2020 in its proper place, the past. It has certainly been an experience, and that’s being kind. Let’s think about it as though we were driving an automobile.
The past is important which is why we have a rearview mirror. What’s ahead is much more important however. This is why the windshield is about 100x the size of the mirror. The past teaches and the future produces.
As a kid, we always had black eyed peas for good luck. Haven’t had any lately since my wife hates them with a passion. I have found it unlucky to do things that displease her.
I am not making resolutions this year. I only made one last year and that was to not three-putt a green on the golf course. I broke it at about 9:20AM on January 1st. I don’t even like the term “Resolution”. It sounds like something that our government would pass down; and, we all know how that usually works out.
The word itself sounds like something that you have to do, instead of something that you want to do. Terms such as wishes, hopes, and desires sounds positive and beneficial. That’s not to say they are easier, just ones that offer rewards for achievements instead of penalties for failure.
I came up with my first goal of the year leaving our Christmas Eve service at Church. I was smart to take an umbrella in with me; as, there was a near monsoon when I left. It did its job and I got to the car dry.
However, in the few seconds it took to get myself and the umbrella in, I was soaked and so was the interior of the car. I don’t see how I would have gotten any wetter to have just made a run for it.
That has got to be a better way to get in or out of a vehicle with an umbrella, while remaining dry. That is my goal for the year. If you ride by my house this summer and see me getting in and out of the car while my wife sprays a shower over it with the garden hose, you know what I’m up to.
My hope is that this year conditions will allow for more pleasure trips instead of medical trips. I feel that I can drive to Vident in Greenville or Sentara in Elizabeth City with my eyes closed.
We haven’t visited our family since December 2019. We want to change that. We missed a wedding, graduation, engagement, and countless other events in 2020. Hopefully, that will change.
My desire is that Covid-19 will soon go the way of the Dodo bird and running boards on a Chevrolet. I want to see the return of people’s smiles, hugs, and handshakes. I don’t even plan to don a mask on Halloween.
Some of this is not in my complete control. I can help and I can hope. What is in my control is doing my best and being thankful for what I have. I cannot change the world; but, I can make my little corner of it better. Maybe if everyone concentrated on just their part, the whole world would become better by default.
It doesn’t matter if you call them resolutions or objectives. I wish you good luck in seeing them through. Even if you stumble along the way, stay on course and focus on the achievements and not the shortcoming. God bless and have a great day.