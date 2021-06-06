Rowell's Words: I’m offended

I am offended that so many people have gotten offended in recent years. I feel left out so I am going to get offended too. What has caused everyone to get that way? We used to have a sense of humor and laugh at something that now is offensive.
There has always been things said and done that were not in good taste. We turned our back on it and moved on in another direction. The world is not your private oyster and you cannot change it to suit you. You can control only that which is in your personal space.
There are many things I do not care for; but, I am not offended by their existence. I respect the opinion of others even if I don’t share theirs. For example, I do not care for Starbucks as I refuse to pay $5 for a 50 cent cup of coffee that has some hot steam shot into it and called “Latte”. Others do, so I just keep walking by and don’t picket or protest.
Washington’s football team has been the Redskins since they were in Boston in 1933. The only problem they have had until now is winning enough games. They haven’t had a winner since Joe Gibbs left. Do you suppose Joe likes Starbucks? But, I digress.
Anyway, their mascot is now offensive to some and they have dropped it. Other teams in all sports are under fire for honoring Native Americans in this manner.
It doesn’t stop at sports. Aunt Jemima Pancake Mix and Uncle Ben’s Converted Rice are perfect examples. I don’t know what’s happening with Aunt Jemima but Mars Foods has caved and it’s now called Ben’s Original Rice, without the picture. I have always felt they were a company’s ways of recognizing some great cooks of that race.
Why some people see it as degrading I will never understand. I was taught to address elders as uncle or aunt, regardless of their race and whether they were related or not. That is out of respect and courtesy.
These are the same voices that felt some years back that Betty Crocker was too white. Though a fictional character, her complexion was darken to make it more appealing to all people. Help me out here. Is it wrong for people of color to promote pancakes and rice but OK to promote cake mixes? I admit that is a bit ridiculous, but no more so than this whole issue.
Then there is Elmer Fudd. He has been making kids laugh for generations. He has now been stripped of his trusty shotgun by the 2nd amendment opposition. Elmer has “wabbit hunted” for the past 83 years and the only thing he has ever hit was Daffy Duck’s beak.
Daffy would simply reset it in place, say “that’s despicable” and move on. Yet these same protestors will dish out big bucks at theaters to thrill at heavily armed “Rambo” types that mow them go down faster than pints on St. Patrick’s Day.
Variety is the spice of life. Life would be bored without choices. As good as a nice filet is would you want it three meals a day? Like the commercial says, “Sometimes you feel like a nut and sometimes you don’t.” Our United States is a big country and there is room enough for all.
It was founded on that principle and seemed to work just fine until a short time ago. Maybe in my lifetime I will see us return to those respectful times
Thanks for listening to my vent. I feel much better now. God bless and have a great day.