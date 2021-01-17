Rowell's Words: Our Furry Family

Recently, my wife and I stopped by Food Lion for a couple of things. We walked out 30 minutes later with 45 things to the tune of $139.82. This happens often.
Maybe it’s their clever marketing displays or a subliminal message hidden in the music. We need to discuss this further, but that’s for another time. My concern for the moment is what made up those items.
Once home I scanned the tape and found that 34 of the 45 purchases (75%) were directly attributed to supporting our cats in the manner they have become accustomed and expect. It made me realize that this is most likely reflective of all our grocery trips.
We can run of bread, milk, or other human needs and make a note to get it at the next passing. But, just get low on cat food, and it’s “Where are the car keys?”
There is also the trip to the vet with them. Our two cats do not travel well and let you know it. First, there is the rounding up. Just sneaking around to get out the carriers, catching and getting them into one is a job in itself. It’s an exhausting half a day ordeal and ends with a bill around $500.
The vet suggested we bring them in twice a year since they are 17 years old. I’m old too, and if an annual checkup is good enough for me, it’s good enough for them.
Alex and Lucy are our current two. They are inside cats, but there are three additional cats in the neighborhood that come around when they are hungry. My wife have named them Baby, Fluffy, and Farkus. He is named after Scut Farkus, the bully in A Christmas Story for his disposition.
I have been around dogs and cats my whole life. We had outside cats on mice patrol and always had a yard full of beagles for hunting. For a period of time, we had the four best rabbit dogs in the area. People would come from miles around to hunt with us.
They were very low maintenance. They ate what was thrown out the back door. They never saw a vet and the only out of pocket expense was an annual dog tag that was very little at the time. They also earned their keep by helping to put food on our table and only asked for table scraps in return.
Over the years my wife made me a cat person and I have made her a dog lover. In our early years a kitten wandered up to our patio on a cold rainy night. Laura let her in and gave her milk. I made her put the kitten out after eating, but it cried until we let her back in. She stayed for the next 16 years.
About two years later, our neighbor’s Springer Spaniel had an affair with a Black Lab. We walked over to see the puppies and “Beau” followed us home. He stayed for the next 18 years. We lost him shortly before Hurricane Isabel and our current two cats showed up as feral kittens during that storm. It was as though they were replacements.
As much as I grumble, I miss those that have crossed the “rainbow bridge” and love the ones we have.
They are a comfort and worth what we spend on them, just don’t tell my wife I said that. It could tarnish my image as an old “tight wadded” grump.
God bless and have a great day.