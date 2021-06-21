June is a special time of the year.
The weather is warming, trees are again green, and the flowers are blooming. It’s too early for hurricanes and the oppressive heat of August. It is also the month for graduations.
I was inspired to write this after reading the recent issues of The Perquimans Weekly and the Chowan Herald. With all the bad news that the national media insists on publishing, it was a breath of fresh air to read about the honors our graduates are receiving. I hope you read it as well; but, I think they have earned another round of recognition.
First, there was Grayson Belle Pierce named as valedictorian and Maci Denson as salutatorian for Perquimans High School. Markensey Caroon and Abigail Faircloth were valedictorian and salutatorian respectively at John A Holmes. My hat’s off to these fine young people for their hard work earning such honors.
They were the leaders of the 88 graduates of PCHS and 138 in Edenton’s John A. Holmes High to earn their diplomas. I wish space allowed personal congratulations to each individually; but you know who you are.
Among these numbers were those that earned scholarships toward their continuing education. Jenna Ward was awarded the Charles and Mittie Jean Layden Scholarship, and Trevor Smith got the Waldo Winslow Scholarship.
The Bogue Scholarships went to Kaylin Rusell and Zoe Sawyer. The Lion’s Club awarded the Jimmy Hunter Scholarships to Carly Elliott, Iasia Collier, Sarah Jordan, and Maci Denson.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church awarded their annual Thomas J. Skinner Scholarships to Alice Leary, Katelyn Ward, Katelyn Shafer, Erin Thomas, Jens Ward, and Carlton Baker. Just this week I read that the Durant’s Neck Ruritan Club gave theirs to Madison Jennings, Atavia Mallory, Katelyn Sharber, and Clayton White
The Albemarle Plantation Woman’s Club awarded ones to Natalie Corprew, Grayson Pierce, Tiffany Mathias, Cart Elliott, and Marci Denson. Also the Biggs Golf Classic scholarship for 2021 went to Holly Rome.
I met Holly Rome at the golf tournament and she would be a typical example of these special scholars. She finished at John A. Holmes High in Edenton 14th in her class, with a weighted grade point average of 4.05. Holly plans to major in nursing for a career in pediatrics.
I apologize if I missed any. It would only be because I was not aware of them. They are all special people and deserve our congratulation. We have every reason to be proud of these graduates and the tremendous community support behind them. There could be a correlation there!
We need more like that in our world. These honored graduates, and their classmates, are the future leaders of our country. They are now one step closer toward that day of leadership. I hope, and trust; their generation will move us back to the time when leaders were respected and we had confidence in our direction.
Now, the impetus is on us to put our differences aside and reunite as a people. They deserve to inherit a land they can be proud of like we once were. God bless and have a great day.