Rowell's Words: Pillow Talk

Remember those pillow fights we had in our youth?
I have come to the conclusion they were basis training for guys to deal with them later in married life. I would be the first to admit that I have never, or will ever, fully understand women. For example, what is with them that they are so infatuated with pillows?
My beloved recently went shopping with a daughter and some friends. She came home with three or four new pillows. I am not talking about the nice comforting ones we rest our heads on at night for sleep and sweet dreams.
I’m talking about these multi-colored monstrosities that just lie around, taking up space, and making comfortable sofa sitting virtually impossible. The beds are full of them too. There are nine on our bed alone.
I like to sit up at night and watch TV until I get sleepy, then go jump in bed. The problem is by the time we’ve taken all the pillows off the bed and neatly stack them someplace, I’m wide awake.
We are empty nester now; yet, there are 22 decorative pillows presently scattered around in our house and I could have missed one or two. This is not including practical ones on each bed that I am permitted to use as they were intended.
That being said, why are there four of these basic pillows on each bed with a maximum occupancy of two people?
I just remembered that there are two or three more of these decoratives in the garage that we are taking to CHKD at our next passing. They were replaced by the new arrivals. Don’t know why they had to be replaced; and, I’m not asking. I’m just going with the standard answer that they are “outdated”.
We did not have the luxury of such in my early years. We were basic people and could only afford the necessities. Actually, the first ones I can remember were homemade. I think the first time I saw a throw pillow was at my great aunt’s house.
Her son was in the army and stationed in Japan at the time. He had sent her a black throw pillow that was silky and had gold fringe around the edge. The highlight was a map of the country of the rising sun stitched on the front.
When the adults left the room, his younger cousin and I started tossing it back and forth and using it as a punching bag. It was fun until the adults came back. Apparently, Aunt Mary cared for it more than we thought. I have since wondered we had anything to do with them being called “throw pillows”.
I was wondering what the internet knew about pillows, so I did what any 21st Century person would do. I did an internet search and got 995,000,000 hits on the word “pillow”. That’s more than I needed to know...
I did venture far enough to run across a post by Opulence of Southern Pines. This is an upscale business outside of Pinehurst; and, they were advertising their line of bedding. They have the world famous Sferra Utopia Eider Down Soft Pillow in stock.
They are being offered for the very reasonable price of only $4,250.00. If you are on the bubble about ordering a pair, there is both good news and bad news. First, the bad news is that’s this price is for just one. The good news, however, is that they offer free shipping.
God bless and have a great day.