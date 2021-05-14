Rowell's Words: Questionable Questions

Have you ever heard a teacher or instructor use the phrase “There are no dumb questions?” I am sure we’ve all heard it and heard it often. It is said with good intentions.
You should not walk away from a conversation or instructions with doubts when you were hesitant to ask for clarification.
That being said, there really are dumb questions. One of the earliest jokes I remember was of the lady traveler that asked the conductor if this train stops in San Francisco. The conductor’s answer was “Lady, if it doesn’t, there’s going to be a heck of a splash”.
One of my favorite entertainers is the humorist, Bill Engvall. Bill has this routine that he calls “Here’s your sign”. It started with him saying that dumb people should be made to wear a sign around their neck identifying them as such. That way, others know about them and can make allowance.
One of his best was about the trucker with an oversized load. He got stuck under a bridge at an overpass. A cop arrived and asked “Got stuck, huh?” The trucker answered, “Nope, I was hauling this bridge and ran out of gas. Here’s, your sign.”
You can walk out of a polling site on Election Day, with an “I voted” sticker on your lapel, meet an acquaintance and they will invariably ask if you voted. You smile and say yes, while fighting the urge to say “No, I was riding by and needed to use their rest room. Here’s your sign”.
I have come to the conclusion that the mind and the mouth are the two most powerful parts of the human body. That means they require the most energy to use. So much so that only one of them can be used intelligently at the same time. Judging from my own personal experience that certainly has to be the case.
I clerked in a small country store in my younger days. The farmers would gather around the pot bellied stove on rainy days and chat. That was both educational and entertaining.
We had a distant relative and neighbor that didn’t say much; but when he did, people listened. He was the EF Hutton of his time. Once they were talking about an individual whose elevator didn’t go all the way to the top. Uncle Freddie spoke up with “When that man opens his mouth, he’d better be shoving food into it”.
There can also be questions that do not deserve an answer. When the journalist, Henry Stanley met the missing missionary, David Livingstone, his famous first words were, “Dr. Livingstone I presume?” They were probably the only two white men within 1,000 miles of there; so, who else would it be?
Wouldn’t it have been cool if Livingstone’s response was something like, “Nope, I’m Santa Claus. We hit an air pocket here last December and I fell out. Here’s your sign.”
As in most cases, there has to be a happy medium. We learn by asking questions. It is better to ask too many questions than asking too few. Battles have been won or lost by either having good, bad, or too little information.
Maybe if I had asked a few more questions as a student, I could have made the Honor Roll, been Valedictorian, or even become a Rhodes Scholar? Nope, that would have never happened. I think back to the old adage, “You can work with a jackass from sunup to sundown; but, he’ll never win the Kentucky Derby”. God bless and have a great day.