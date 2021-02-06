Rowell's Words: Reality TV

We bought our first TV after selling our crop many, many years ago. I thought I had died and gone to heaven. The set was as big as a dog house, and the picture was about the size of a shaving mirror.
We got three channels of snowy black and white programming from about 7:00 a.m. until 11 p.m. It then signed off with the National Anthem and the Stars Spangled Banner waving in the background. Remember test patterns?
After experiencing reality in the real world during the day, we tuned in to TV at night to escape and be entertained. Why else would we have enjoyed the likes of Howdy Dowdy, Koala Fran and Ollie or Senor Winces on Ed Sullivan?
If producers of the era wanted to portray reality then Andy would have fired Barney before the first commercial; and, Desi’s Latin temper would have gotten him arrested for domestic assault on Lucy.
Television started as entertainment, but has evolved to more than just an escape. At some point, the powers to be decided that we needed to get real. The families depicted on Ozzie and Harriet, and The Brady Bunch became The Kardashians and the Osbournes.
I miss her dearly, but glad my grandmother is not around to see today’s programming. She would have thrown the set out the back door. She easily could have done it too with today’s light tubeless transistorized sets.
We were once watching a nature show on The Wide World of Disney and they showed a deer giving birth. She jumped out of her chair, turned off the set, announced that it was not fit entertainment for a family, and walked out of the room. The rest of us sat there and stared at one another a minute or two before deciding it was bed time.
A deer giving birth is reality. That was a moment of true reality between fiction and today’s perceived reality. We are now torn between what is real and what is presented to us as real. There is definitely too much that labels itself reality TV.
My least favorite is the home improvement and home buying shows. The location and people change; but, the script is the same. They are shown three houses and dislike each. They finally decide on one.
We then fast forward a month and they are boasting how great it is. All this neatly happens in 60 minutes of programming, including commercials. Can I really believe that it is unscripted?
The home improvement angle is just as suspect. These people want to make changes. It looks OK to me but they throw out that word, “outdated”. Let’s say it is, so they replace it and in a few years that will be out too.
Personally, I think shag carpet and avocado appliances are due for a comeback. Leave it alone and be ahead of the curve.
Don’t get me started on the likes of The Bachelor, Dr. Pimple Popper, etc. I just as soon be tied to a straight back chair and forced to watch 24 straight hours of C-SPAN
This is still America and you don’t have to share my opinion. It is not even shared in my household. Television is meant to entertain; and, if that does the trick for you, so be it.
I prefer watching a coyote unsuccessfully chase a road runner, even though some people claim it has too much violence. I know they are not real, and I don’t have to pretend otherwise.
God bless and have a great day.