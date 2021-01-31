Rowell's Words: Remembering An Idol

2020 will go down in my book as the “Typhoid Mary” of years. With all the maladies, it is one to forget.
This January has not shown much promise either. Let’s hope that it is just a hangover from the previous twelve, and will pass.
On a personal side, I was an avid baseball fan for the last half of the 20th Century; and, I still remember my idols of that era. It saddens me to see 114 former major leaguers have passed since January 2020. I researched and counted.
They range alphabetically and ironically in performance, from Hank Aaron who played for 21 years, and had 12,364 at bats in 3,298 games to Yom Yewcic who was hitless in his only at bat for Detroit in 1957. Regardless of tenure or accolades they all played baseball in the big leagues.
I had the pleasure of seeing Hank and Phil Niekro, as Braves during my time in Atlanta. I also got to meet them personally later. They were two of the eight Hall of Famers that we recently lost. Phil was a great pitcher and gentleman; but, the only thing I knew about pitching was that I couldn’t hit it, so Hank became my favorite.
Henry Louis Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, on February 5, 1934. He grew up in the poor black section of town. He had a lot of athletic ability that was soon noticed. He was signed by a local team at an early age and eventually ended with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League. He was signed by the MLB Milwaukee Braves organization in 1952, and was the last living Negro league player to be on a MLB roster in his last year.
Given the time frame, he experienced racism during his rise thought baseball and handled it with class. He kept his head high and his mouth shut until he gained the respect due him and could make a positive impact. Even after his retirement, he was active in improving racial relations. He was a not just a baseball legend but a credit to mankind.
Henry, a name he preferred over Hank, received death threats, during his chase to break Babe Ruth’s 715 career home run record in 1974. There were still those that did not want to see a Black man break a White man’s record. He did it and did it with true Aaron class.
I have to tell my favorite Henry Aaron story. His Braves were playing the mighty New York Yankees in the 1957 World Series.
In those days the maker would imprint their trade mark on bats so that you held the mark up to hit the ball on the “sweet” spot. Don’t know if they still do that or not on wooden bats.
Henry came to the plate and Yankee catcher, Yogi Berra, said to him, “Hey, you got the bat turned and can’t see the trade mark”. To which Henry replied, “I came up here to hit, not read”.
To borrow the title of an old song, “Thanks for the Memories”. These men played outside on natural grass, were on one of only sixteen teams, had no designated hitters, uniforms were white for the home team and gray for visitors, and no interleague play in the regular season. Most games also were in the afternoon so kids could go and not get to bed after midnight.
I miss the game they played then. God bless them and you too.
