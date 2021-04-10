Rowell's Words: The Recipe

I have a beautiful wife with good taste and dresses to kill; unfortunately, she cooks the same way.
Therefore, I cook and she cleans up. I don’t know if she really can’t cook, or she’s got a nearly 40 year con job going. Anyway, the only problem with this arrangement is when I am not home at mealtime.
There are times when I linger too long at the 19th hole, or just lose track of time. Whatever the reason, I really worry about her when I’m not there to cook. My love and concern for this lady has led me to start a personal cookbook, especially for her.
It’s not one of those tomes that involve chives, a roux, marjoram, or even a crock pot. We are talking basic survival that could be termed “cuisine” only by a Navy Seal existing in the jungle on grasshoppers and roots.
I have recently discovered that there are a lot of men in the same boat. Now that the virus restrictions are started to ease, they will be out of the house more often.
To these comrades, I share the first recipe that I put on paper and gave to my wife. Feel free to leave it with your significant other the next time you go fishing, hunting, at a lodge meeting, or whatever. Bon Appetite:
Bologna Sandwich
2 Slices of Bread 1 Dinner Plate
1 Tbsp. Mustard 1 Knife (Dull)
1 Slice of Bologna 1 Knife (Sharp)
2 Cups Potato Chips (Optional)
1 Napkin (Optional)
Take the dinner plate and lay the two slices of bread on it, side by side. For simplicity, call the one on the left Slice “A” and the one on the right Slice “B”. Take the knife (Dull) and spread the mustard evenly over both slices of bread on the side facing up.
Place the bologna on the top of Slice “A” and cover with Slice “B”, making sure the side covered with the mustard is facing toward the slice of bologna. Upon proper execution of this maneuver you will end with the desired “stack” effect.
You may find it easier, especially if left-handed, to reverse the procedure by placing the bologna on Slice “B” and covering with Slice “A”. This is also acceptable, as long as you finish with the aforementioned result.
Center the nearly completed sandwich on the plate and cut in half, diagonally with the knife (sharp). If desired, garnish with potato chips or pretzels, napkin and serve with a beverage of choice. The chapter on beverages is now in the research stage.
Gentlemen, feel free to put this in your own handwriting for the personal effect and give to your beloved. I’ll bet she’ll be more excited than the time you gift wrapped her Wal-Mart Timex in a Jared’s Jewelry box. No thanks needed, just pass on your recipes for sharing. I would love to have your contribution for my future publication. There are only a few rules that you need to remember and follow:
• All items should be pre-packaged.
• There must be no cleaning, scaling, or gutting involved.
• Entire preparation must be performed, start to finish, with only one pot, pan, or dish. This does not include serving platter or plate.
• Avoid complicated terminology such as; “rolling boil”, “wisk”, and “sauté”.
• Recipes that don’t involve ranges, ovens, or microwaves get top priority.
It is acceptable, and probably wise, to submit your entry under an alias. I have a funny feeling that I should have written this under one! God bless and have a great day.