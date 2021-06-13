I just received a phone call I knew was coming, but dreaded. It was to inform me that my last living aunt had passed. It closed the book on my family elders.
My generation has now moved to the front; and, we have to assume the role that we never anticipated nor desired.
There was always someone to go to when in need. It could be a band aid for a scrapped knee, help with a school project, or any number of things we knew they could fix. As we got older this need diminished; but, there was comfort in knowing they had our back.
There is that moment you look around and realize all the grandparents, parents, aunts, and uncles are gone and in their stead you and your cousins have children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ready or not, they look up to you like you once did to the previous generation.
If you are fortune to have older family members alive, enjoy them while you can. I learned so much from mine, but missed so much that I want to ask now. Don’t keep promising yourself to call that uncle or aunt one day. That day may be too late. They will be gone and so will that opportunity.
Peggy Irene Newsome Powers was a true Irish lady. She was the Maureen O’Hara of our family. My mother and I lived with my maternal family until my Dad returned from the war in Europe. Peggy was 12 years old then; and, she essentially became a surrogate mom during this time and later.
She was very mature for her age and my mother counted on her a lot. I loved all my aunts and uncles; but, she was extra special. Those that knew them during this time said that those two sisters were the most alike in appearance and disposition.
As a young beautiful woman, Peggy later met a sailor on leave from Norfolk and a lifetime romance began. Upon discharge, Maurice Powers took his bride back to his home town in Michigan. He promised my grandfather that he would bring her back to visit at least once a year. Maurice kept his promise until his death in 1997. Their children continued to make his word good until she became physically unable to make the trip.
I last saw her on her 89th birthday. There was a small family affair and we wanted to attend. We were in Georgia the weekend before and “stopped by” on our way back to North Carolina.
OK, so it was a little out of the way; but, I wanted to visit her rather than make the trip for her funeral later. It was a great visit and I felt we both knew it would be our last.
I lost my own mother when I was very small. My grandmother did a wonderful job raising me, and I’m thankful to her for that.
However, my mind would wander over the years playing what if. Whenever that happened I only had to look at Peggy to see what a real mother was like. Her dealing with her children, me, and others showed me what I would have otherwise missed completely. That had to suffice.
The last couple of years were tough on her. She is now without pain, reunited with her parents, husband Maurice, daughter Pam, and all her brothers and sisters. I know my mom, Nellie, was one of the first to greet her with hug and saying “Thanks”.
God bless and have a great day.