Rowell's Words: The Ultimate Umbrella

I recently mentioned how I would get wet getting into a car with an umbrella. A reader responded by sending me an umbrella.
OK, so it was my daughter; but, she takes the paper and reads it to me weekly. In my book, that’s a fan.
Do you think I’m the only one in the world that inflates numbers for personal gain? Anyway, the umbrella is the latest and greatest.
It is not just another umbrella. It is an “inverted” umbrella. Conventional ones are raised to open and lowered to close. Completely opposite, it is lowered to open and raised to close.
This allows you to easily open or close it outside while you are inside the vehicle. The interior of the vehicle remains dry while entering since the exposed wet part will now be covered by the underside.
The only negative part of this design is that by keeping the wetness inside it could mildew over a period of time. This could be a problem only if you are one of those that throws it in the back and forgets it.
Just make sure that you open it up and let it dry when you get home. We should be doing that anyway, even with any old outdated umbrella.
That is so simple that I’m surprised someone didn’t figure it out years ago. So Henry Ford didn’t give us the automobile until the early 1900’s; but, they had the same problem getting into a buggy, stagecoach, trolley, etc.
Umbrellas have an interesting history. Historians claim that their original use was for shade by the Egyptians over 4,000 years ago. I guess they don’t get much rain there; since, its improvement and use for such was traced later to the Chinese.
The English are said to be the first to make it popular among gentlemen. Prior to that, it was considered unmanly to be seen with one.
I was married with children before I got my first one. It was a golf umbrella and I won it as a door prize at a tournament. I was impressed. I thought only the rich had umbrellas. Did this mean I was now among the elite?
Today, they are in universal use, and come in all sizes and colors. You can have the small ones that fit in briefcase, purse, or pocket.
There are the large golf types that can shelter more than one person. The larger ones are great for patio use, and then you have the jumbo beach umbrellas.
Umbrellas have found their value on Madison Avenue as a reasonably prized portable billboard. I won’t even go into the potential of its use as a weapon. They are so common place now that you can’t visualize Mary Poppins without one, or marvel at Gene Kelly’s handling of his while “Singing in the Rain”.
I must also mention that Sean Connery used his to down a German Messerschmitt in the last of the Indiana Jones movies. For the record, I thought that was the best of the trilogy; but, I digress as I’m easily distracted. What was I talking about? Oh yes.
I suppose now that I am prepared to battle the elements, our rainy winter weather will stop. That will be all right too; then, we can then get back on the golf course.
As a wise one once said, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, or in my case, an inverted umbrella.
God bless and have a great day.