Rowell's Words: Tip of the Iceberg

Like a growing number of readers, I get my national news via the internet.
This way I can scan the headlines and only read what catches my attention. Last week an article on the “calving” of an iceberg in Antarctica was one of those rare ones.
This is far from an earth shattering event; however, I think it’s the first non-political front page story I’ve seen since the O.J Simpson Trial. I had to read it, and actually found it interesting.
Recalling my 5th grade science class, I remember that they are large chunks of ice that break off and are set adrift in the ocean.
They are not to be taken lightly though, as they can be rather large and present a hazard. Just remember what happened to HMS Titanic in 1912.
This one that was created at the end of February is larger in area than New York City. It pales in comparison to the largest on record however. That giant was born in March of 2020, and measured at 183 miles long and 23 miles wide. If controlled, either one would keep the south in iced tea for years to come.
Scientists have been on site for many years studying their formation and tracking. They hope at some point to control and direct their flow to areas for human use. This is down the road; but, they report that this is a natural process and not global warming in spite of what Al Gore says.
I’m probably making too much of this event; but, it was refreshing to find something not out of Washington, DC. I miss the Walter Cronkite news.
A typical opening was him reporting that Eisenhower was in Augusta playing golf again, and then telling us what was actually happening in the world.
We can quickly sum up the iceberg by saying it is a unique God-given creation. It is a natural object with only about 10% exposed, and a threat only if challenged. This is something we can take and apply to our daily lives.
We meet someone and immediately form an opinion on what we see or hear. Do you ever consider the 90% that is hidden? We are making our decision on one-tenth of the evidence. Suppose we reserve judgment until we have seen, and evaluated, more.
I often think of the story told by a friend. He was drafted and was in basic training with a quiet recruit that was five foot nothing and maybe 130 pounds soaking wet. He kept to himself and spoke only if spoken to.
There was also the barracks bully that picked him as his patsy. One day, while shining his boots, the harassment started again. Our hero put his boot down and signaled for the bully to follow. They went into the showers and there was this God awful racket for about a minute.
The bully sulked out looking like he had been hit by a freight train. Our bantam recruit quietly returned to his spit shinning chore. Turns out he was once the Golden Gloves boxing champion of his state.
That was a “feel good” story; but, there are many that turn out the other way. I had a classmate from the first grade through graduation that was very popular and idolized. She was beautiful and smart.
Her accolades include the Honor Society, Homecoming Queen, and everything else worthwhile. About ten years ago, to everyone’s shock, she was found dead of an over dose in a cheap motel, broke, divorced and friendless.
We only saw the visible 10%. God bless and have a great day.