Rowell's Words: Today’s Technology

Technology is a wonderful thing. My wife doesn’t have to wash clothes down in the river and I don’t have to take a muzzle loader into the woods to find dinner. She can do a load while watching TV and I cook the steaks in the air fryer while playing solitaire on my lap top.
If you so desire, you don’t even have to cook. There are services that will deliver meals from your favorite restaurant to your door. There is a current commercial on TV of a food delivery service with a couple dancing around the kitchen singing “We don’t have to cook anymore”.
Take travel for instance, it took our fore fathers at least six months to cross the country in a covered wagon. I can now drive it in around four days; and Delta can get you from Norfolk to Los Angeles in 7 ½ hours, naturally with a stop in Atlanta. Word is “If you die in the South and go to Hell, you have to change planes in Atlanta”.
The best news of all is you really don’t have to go there at all, California that is. Communications has evolved from smoke signals and lanterns in the Old North Church to high speed mobile devises that will have you anywhere from next door to Bora Bora instantly. This wonderfulness can be achieved using the internet with a magic little contraption about the size of a deck of cards.
There was a time when our clan would be in route here and my wife would constantly wonder where they were and she drove me nuts. Now with an app she can look on her phone and see a little red dot slowing moving along on a map.
They do the same to us when we travel. We “stalk” one another.
I worked for a company at their Eastern Region headquarters. The top floor was our data center. It had a computer room that was about 2,500 square feet and housed a computer with a fraction of memory you currently carry around in the palm of your hand.
It does have a down side. For example, I have spent many hours in friendly arguments over certain issues in bar room conversation. It was a form of rapport and entertainment. Now, no sooner do we get started when someone whips out their phone and “Alexa” gives us the answer. Well, there goes that conversation!
Verbal conversation is a dying art anyway. We often observe others in a restaurant ignoring their table mates by preferring to converse with someone elsewhere electronically. This is very rude in my book, but acceptable behavior by today’s standards.
Modern technology is great; but, it is a tool for us to use, not one that we should be addicted to. It even started some years ago when I worked.
I would get a phone call from someone two offices down.
I wanted to ask ‘Why don’t you come here for a face to face?”
I end with a story told to me by a traveler on I-95 heading to Florida. He stopped at a Rest Area to use the facilities, and had just settled in a rest room stall when he heard a voice from next door.
“Hey, how are you doing?” the voice attached to the two shoes under the panel asked.
Uncomfortably, he replied “OK. How are you?”
He then heard the same voice say “Look I’ll call you back later. The guy in the next stall wants to talk!”
God bless and have a great day.