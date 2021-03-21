Rowell's Words: Unsolved Mysteries

Did you ever watch that TV show Unsolved Mysteries?
I did several times, thinking they had solved something that would be of interest. I was disappointed to learn all they did was rehash what I already knew. I should have known if someone had really solved that mystery, we would have already have heard from other sources.
Figuring that out, I then wondered why people would go to the expense of that production instead of something more relevant. For instance, why all the effort to find out what happened to Amelia Earhart, Jimmy Hoffa, or Atlantis?
Also, what was the fifth card in Wild Bill Hitchcock’s “Dead Man hand” of Aces and eights? What really happened to the settlers in the lost colony? Did Babe Ruth “call the shot” when he hit the home run in the 1932 World Series game?
It may be good dinner conversation; but, would your life be any better if those puzzles were solved? Should not our efforts be better spent on answers that would be more beneficial to us today? For a start, I offer the following. Bet you can add some of your own.
I can go shopping and proudly wear news clothes that I want to show off. I won’t see a soul I know; but, make a quick emergency trip unshaven, in torn jeans and faded tee shirt and I’ll see half the neighborhood.
You can wait for a phone call all day long, but it won’t come until you have jumped in the shower or tub. Also, if you misplace something, it will not be found until you have bought a replacement.
Why did people lick the pencil point before they started to write in those old black and white western movies? I haven’t a clue. I tried it once and my 2nd grade teacher scolded me with “Do you want to get lead poisoning?” I thought the only lead poison Gabby Hayes worried about was from Black Bart’s six-shooter. For the record, it didn’t kill me, nor did my pencil write any better.
Why is it when you hear a new word that you’ve never heard before, you’ll hear it again within 24 hours. It always happens to me; then again, when you have a limited vocabulary, there are a lot of words you don’t know.
Why do women open their mouths when applying mascara? After 57 years of wedlock with two wives (not at the same time), I don’t know and have learned to ponder, but not question anything they do.
You can give yourself extra time to get to an appointment and you won’t need it.
Leave at the very last minute and you will sit through all stop lights and every other possible delay.
What happens to those socks that disappear in the clothes dryer? I wonder if it’s because they are small, which would explain why shirts or slacks don’t go missing. The dryer, however, will pull buttons off them for kicks.
If trailer parks did not exist would there be any tornados? There might be something to this. Of all the plagues God threw at Egypt, a tornado was not one of them. There were no trailer parks to aim at in the time of Pharaoh and Moses, so there you go.
How long will this paper continue to tolerate my weekly ramblings? As my father used to say when I asked a difficult question, “We’ll see son, we’ll see”.
It is amazing how much can cross one’s mind during these past cold and sequestered winter months. Hopefully, spring is near. God bless and have a great day.