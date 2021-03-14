Rowell's Words: Unwritten Rules

We have had rules since God gave the first one to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.
Needless to say, they broke it shortly thereafter. That’s human nature. We always want to push the envelope.
As a kid, I would go as far as I could, just to test my limits. It didn’t take me long to figure out where that limit was. I could argue to the point that Daddy would say, “Did you hear what I said”? That meant the discussion was over. He had drawn his line in the sand; and, I knew not to cross it.
Can you imagine how many laws and rules we have to live by today. I know that there are enough to keep thousands of lawyers and judges busy interpreting, police enforcing, and legislators making new ones.
What they really need to do is concentrate on cleaning up what we already have and enforcing them uniformly instead of selectively.
Some of them are absolutely ridiculous. Did you know that in Tennessee you can’t fish with a lasso? It’s illegal to whisper in a Delaware Church, or spit on the sidewalk in Arizona. I guess you have to hold it for the next crosswalk?
We once had a Golf Pro that had a standing bet of $100 that he could play a full round of golf with any member and they would break at least one rule in the process. As well versed as some of us thought we were, there were no takers.
You have to wonder what reasoning put them on the books to begin with, and why they are still there. I have come to the conclusion that the most realistic rules are the unwritten ones. They are born through experience, and sometimes pain, before being passed down from generation to generation.
Working on the farm, we learned that life is simpler when you plow around a stump; and, a yellow jacket is faster than a John Deere. I was also told to leave a gate the way I found it. If it was open, leave it open, and if it was closed, close it.
When driving cattle to market, cowboys knew to drink water upstream from the herd. They removed their spurs before squatting around the campfire. When removing their hats, real cowboys would place them upside down. This allowed them to dry out; and, it kept their brims shaped.
Unlike the Hollywood version, with six-shooters that would fire 12 or 15 bullets without reloading, most of the real cowboys only loaded five bullets in theirs at a time. Leaving an empty chamber under the hammer was safer.
Remember when cigarettes were cool and most of us smoked? You did not light three on one match, or take the last one out of someone’s pack. It was apparently OK to cheat someone or lie to them; but, never take their last cigarette. This also applies to a stick of gum.
To remain on good terms with your neighbor you should buy your own tool if you have to borrow theirs for the third time. It’s been said that fences make good neighbors. Violate the borrow rule and your neighbors will probably build that fence.
Last, but not least. Don’t mess up an apology by finishing with an excuse. A sincere “I apologize” is the best finish.
Forget trying to remember all those rules. You will cover about 99% of them if you just remember, and follow, the most important one. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” God bless and have a great day.