You have no choice in where you are born. That is chosen by your parents and/or circumstances. As you mature you have some control of where you live.
If you don’t like Indianapolis, you can move to Tampa. If you don’t care for the United States, you can move to Finland. There are some I would even help pack; but, that’s another story.
What you cannot do is move to another planet. That could be down the road, but you and I are stuck here. This is our home and we need to make the best of it. This is not really a bad place to live actually.
It can only be difficult if we make it so.
Sometimes circumstances can play a big part in our attitude, when we let it. A good outlook on life can go a long way in how we act toward everyone. This includes ourselves and, more importantly, others.
As a child, how often were you told to play nice? It’s just as important, if not more so, when you become an adult.
A few examples of what I perceive as adults not playing nice are as follows:
There are those that will circle a parking lot congesting traffic to find a prime parking space and short walk to the store. They will later go home, change into sweats and walk six miles around the neighborhood.
Is it the competitive instinct in us that we must always be the first or best at any cost? Do we see competition in everything we do?
As a senior citizen, I am asked how old I am. When answering, I sometimes get the response, “Well, you are just a baby!” They then proudly proceed to tell me that they are two years older than me. Sorry, I did not realize it was a competition. It appears to men that they often take pleasure in telling me I have been topped.
I retired 29 years ago and have been receiving Social Security for 18 years and now being put down as a “youngster.” I chose not to play that game. I turned in my ego with my company ID and office keys years ago.
Another pet peeve is to tell of something odd that happened and at the end of my story, someone will say “Well, I got one better than that.” If I had known in advance we were going to have a contest, I would have spiced mine up a bit.
I am sure they meant well, but, wouldn’t it have been just as effective to preface their story with something like, “That reminds me of a similar situation I had?” It has the same effect without the competitive challenge.
There is an old saying “The first lie doesn’t stand a chance;” and, there is a lot of truth in that statement. Our competitive juices start to flow and we have to outdo the previous story, or tell what we think is a funnier joke than the one just told.
Albert Schweitzer hit the nail on the head when he said, “Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the Sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust and hostility to evaporate.”
Make a point today to extend a hand or word of kindness to someone, preferably a stranger, and see the results in the individual. It couldn’t hurt you either. You might be in for a much needed positive attitude adjustment.