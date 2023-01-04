You have no choice in where you are born. That is chosen by your parents and/or circumstances. As you mature you have some control of where you live.

If you don’t like Indianapolis, you can move to Tampa. If you don’t care for the United States, you can move to Finland. There are some I would even help pack; but, that’s another story.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.