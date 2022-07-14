I knew Norman Sanderson was our new state senator, but nothing else about him until I went online to learn more.
I saw very few of his campaign signs in our area and nothing else to prompt my interest in him. So, I first thought he was some unknown with no backing, wanting to unseat state Sen. Bob Steinberg.
I learned Sen. Sanderson is 71 and lives in Pamlico County. He has lived in Craven and Pamlico counties for over 43 years and received a bachelor’s degree in Christian education from Logos University in 2002. He previously attended North Carolina State University, focusing on agricultural education. He has served as a deputy sheriff and a real estate business owner.
In 2010, Sen. Sanderson, R-Pamlico, was elected to serve in the N.C. House. In 2012, he was elected a state senator in District 2 (consisting of heavily populated Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties) until the recent reconfiguration of legislative districts, which included rural areas of northeastern North Carolina served by our senator, Bob Steinberg.
Why this redistricting? Under the U.S. Constitution, redistricting happens about every 10 years, after the U.S. Census is taken to adjust districts to make them roughly equal in population. In North Carolina, elected representatives are authorized to redraw the district lines for their governing body.
After redistricting, Senate District 1 included eight counties. In the May 17 Republican primary, Steinburg ran strongly in the six rural counties of District 1, winning all of them. However, he could not hold on due to Sanderson’s advantage in his home area, which is heavily populated.
Now, for the first time, northeastern North Carolina has a state senator from another part of the state, made possible by Carteret and Pamlico counties. These two southern counties do not border any county in northeastern North Carolina.
I do not say this to attack Sen. Sanderson, as I do not know him. But for this to happen due to redistricting represents an ultimate betrayal of the citizens of northeastern North Carolina.
Senator Bob Steinburg was a total class act in his service to the citizens of the region. He always kept us updated on issues in which he was involved. In addition, Bob had a passion for state prison reform. Finally, he was dedicated to his oath of office, and was an utmost example of professionalism, transparency, integrity, character and Christian values.
Senator Steinburg, you will remain our senator in our hearts. Sen. Norman Sanderson, you have our prayers and our expectations starting Jan. 23, 2023.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.