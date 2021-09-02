As the years, even days pass by it never seems to get easier. Recently, I attended my second year of Relay for Life without my dad, the late Charles Cullipher.
Although attending Relay for Life without him does not get any easier, it’s always heart warming to celebrate his fight against cancer. Cancer is a very ugly word in my vocabulary and most definitely not a word I like to hear in any sentence with the name of someone I love.
My dad’s diagnosis was not an easy pill to swallow by any means, however we all came together as a family to support him in his fight.
Attending Relay for Life each year is something I would not trade for the world. Why is that you may ask? Well, because I enjoy getting to celebrate my dad’s life each year at the event and his fight against cancer.
I was definitely my daddy’s girl and any time I get to celebrate his life, I am all for it. Dad fought a long and hard battle against cancer for almost four years. The days were certainly not easy watching him fight the fight he was fighting, but he put up a tough fight that’s for sure.
As the survivor speaker at the 2021 Relay for Life event stated, “You don’t know what strong is until strong is all you have.”
That statement hit home with me, because, well, it is very true. You do not know what strong is until strong is all you have. When is came to dad’s battle with cancer strong is all we had. It felt like a never ending battle of disappointments. Yes I know any type of fight with cancer can be filled with disappointments, but they hit harder when they are always involving a loved one.
Attending Relay for Life every year and seeing the cancer survivors along with their caregivers just reminds me of the strong-willed father I had to fight his battle that he fought. Not only my father being strong-willed in his fight, my mother being strong-willed in being my father’s caregiver and never leaving his side one time through his entire battle.
All in all this column I feel like is all over the place, but when it comes to talking about my dad and his fight with cancer I feel like it is hard to put into words if you can’t tell. At the end of the day, I am very proud of my dad for the strong fight he put up. He taught me when the going gets tough to never give up, to keep on carrying on, even when you feel like you can’t carry on any more.
With all of that being said Relay for Life plays a big role in my life and I enjoyed being able to attend the event recently, even if it was a drive thru event with not that many people showing up due to different circumstances. My dad never missed a Relay for Life event when he was able to continue get out and go.
So, at the end of the day don’t forget, life can get hard, be strong and continue to fight the fight.
