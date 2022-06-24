‘Tis the political season for stretching the truth — otherwise known as spewing political hogwash, and by other less polite terms. The primaries are over, so campaigns for the November elections have begun in earnest.
The midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, and early voting will begin on Oct. 8. Soon our phones will ring off the hook with campaign robocalls, and our mailboxes will fill with political mailers. In particular, the U.S. Senate race in North Carolina will be hotly contested.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, is running TV ads touting his “Rescue America” plan on the website RescueAmerica.com. This is a proposal by one person so it’s not the GOP’s official positions. And in response to criticism, he is already backpedaling on his proposal that everyone pay at least some income taxes regardless of their income level.
Another controversial part of Scott’s plan is to sunset all federal programs after five years so Congress would have to periodically debate and vote whether to renew them. But Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republicans in the Senate, isn’t onboard with these ideas.
“Let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda,” McConnell said at a March 1 press conference. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years.”
Nevertheless, President Biden and other Democrats have used Scott’s proposals to attack all Republicans. The fearmongers claim that if the Republicans gain control of Congress, they will raise taxes on the poor and eliminate Social Security in five years. An editorial in this very paper repeated the fabrication that Republicans would repeal the Social Security program in five years.
By the same token, Republicans are blaming the Democrats for inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices. And they are tarring all Democrats with the “defund the police” label, and as being “soft on crime.”
But in his State of the Union address, President Biden actually called for more funding for police. And many cities led by Democratic mayors have increased funding for police departments in response to the rise in crime.
The COVID shutdown interrupted supply chains, which contributed to higher prices and shortages. For example, notice the scanty inventory when you drive by car dealerships. Car companies can’t get sufficient semiconductor chips to make enough cars to satisfy demand.
And the Ukraine War reduced the world supply of crude oil, which drove up prices. In addition, the domestic capacity for both crude oil production and oil refining were reduced during the pandemic due to declining demand for fuel. People used less gas because they were staying home instead of driving to work or school.
While domestic crude oil production and refinery output are increasing, the supply still doesn’t satisfy demand so prices remain high. And fuel inventories are very low, so keep your gas tank topped off in case of shortages.
This election is particularly important because the next few years will be very difficult due to multiple interrelated crises: Ukraine War, widespread famines, worldwide inflation, supply-chain disruptions, porous borders, economic slowdowns, sky-high fuel prices, and rising crime rates. It’s our job as voters to see through all the campaign balderdash to decide which candidates will make the best decisions in local, state and federal governments.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.